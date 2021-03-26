Southgate man bragged about storming U.S. Capitol during siege

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Snell, The Detroit News
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 26—DETROIT — Federal agents Friday arrested a Southgate man who is accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol in January during a deadly siege and bragging how he "pushed back the cops."

Anthony Robert Williams, 45, is the sixth person from Michigan charged in connection with the insurrection that followed a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 that included a speech by President Donald Trump.

FBI investigators portray Williams as a selfie-taking braggart and Trump supporter who disputed the presidential election results and recorded himself talking about his success breaking into the Capitol.

"Desperate times call for desperate measures," Williams said, according to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court.

Williams is charged with illegally entering a restricted building, obstructing official proceedings, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a petition filed in federal court Friday. Prosecutors want to transfer Williams to federal court in Washington, D.C.

The Williams case started with an online tip that he broke into the Capitol along with hundreds of others during the siege. The tipster described since-deleted Facebook posts showing Williams inside the Capitol, according to an affidavit filed in court by an FBI agent.

Investigators found photos of Williams at the Capitol and obtained phone records showing his phone inside the building on Jan. 6, according to the FBI agent. Investigators have used digital tools to determine which phones connected to WiFi inside the building or nearby cell towers.

Facebook provided photos and videos from his account showing Williams inside the building, according to the government.

"In the videos, among other things, Williams discussed his success in entering the building, saying 'desperate times call for desperate measures,'" the FBI agent wrote. "He also poses next to and around statues and in other areas of the Capitol."

In another video, Williams talks about how he "stormed" the building and "pushed back the cops," the FBI agent wrote.

"We took this f---- building," Williams said, according to the affidavit.

Facebook also provided posts that reveal Williams planned to travel to Washington, D.C., to "storm the swamp." In one photo, Williams is shown in a bar with at least five others.

"Yep, we pissed and we coming to Congress," he wrote in one post. "Be prepared to #FightBack."

His Facebook page served as a travelogue of his trip to the nation's capital. Williams posted photos during a stop in Pennsylvania with the caption "Operation Storm the Swamp," according to the FBI.

In another post, Williams called himself an "Operation Storm Swamp Veteran" after the siege.

The charges come one week after Daniel Herendeen, 43, of Chesterfield Township and Bobby Schornak, 39, of Roseville were charged with obstructing Congress, breaking into the Capitol and disorderly conduct.

The men are portrayed in an unsealed FBI memo filed in federal court as friends who planned together to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally. The planning included packing body armor, a knife, helmets and gear that included "Antifa spray," according to the FBI.

They are free on $10,000 unsecured bond.

The three other Michiganians charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection are:

— Michael Joseph Foy, 30, of Wixom. Federal prosecutors said Foy on Jan. 6 struck law enforcement at least 10 times with a hockey stick that had carried a President Donald Trump flag earlier in the day. Foy, who is being held without bond, later rallied others to climb through broken windows in the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said, citing a YouTube video and police body camera footage.

— Karl Dresch, 40, of Calumet was denied bond after allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

— James Allen Mels, 56, of Shelby Township. Mels posted selfies after entering the Capitol and told investigators he traveled to Washington, D.C., with 11 other "like minded Patriots" because "he believed the 2020 presidential election to have been fraudulently decided," according to a federal court filing. The sheet metal worker was released on $10,000 unsecured bond following an initial appearance in federal court in Detroit.

Come back to www.detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews

Recommended Stories

  • Lenders Are Seizing Equity Stake in Minnesota’s Mall of America

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenders are seizing minority stakes in Minnesota’s Mall of America and another massive shopping center that were used as collateral for debt on the long-troubled American Dream project in New Jersey.Developer Triple Five Worldwide had pledged 49% of its equity stakes in Mall of America and the West Edmonton Mall in Canada as collateral for the $5 billion shopping and entertainment center located west of Manhattan in East Rutherford.As cash flow problems hit American Dream, the stakes in the other two mall are being seized by lenders, according to a representative for Triple Five. That comes after an executive at the company said earlier this month that investors were likely to take that step.JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the administrator for the senior lenders on American Dream, according to project filings. Other lenders include Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and CIM Group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The lenders declined to comment. The Financial Times reported earlier Friday that lenders were set to take the stake in Mall of America.Triple Five is owned by Canada’s Ghermezian family. A representative for Triple Five said the move by lenders would not affect operations at the retail properties. All three malls have reopened with capacity restrictions after closing for months because of the pandemic.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Harris: 'The Passover story is powerful'

    Vice President Kamala Harris joined President Joe Biden and the first lady in a virtual Passover celebration Thursday. She was joined by her husband, Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish. (March 25)

  • West Virginia governor pushes for personal income tax repeal

    Governor Jim Justice joins 'Fox News Primetime' to discuss his proposal.

  • Florida House passes bill allowing guns in religious institutions attached to schools

    With supporters saying the issue is about property rights, the Florida House on Friday overwhelmingly passed a bill that would allow people to carry guns at churches that share locations with schools.

  • Biden rallies old alliances behind new mission: Challenging China

    President Biden has made it his mission to reinvigorate America’s alliances and mobilize them for a new purpose: competition with China. The big picture: Biden views U.S.-China competition as the paramount foreign policy challenge of our time, and he considers America’s alliances to be its most significant advantage over Beijing.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state of play: Shortly before Biden took office, the EU and China sealed an investment pact — over Biden's tacit objections — that seemed to augur poorly for the prospects of a united trans-Atlantic front on China. Things have changed dramatically.Beijing's furious response this week to EU sanctions over its abuses in Xinjiang — coordinated with the U.S., but limited in scope — could imperil the ratification of that trade pact.Meanwhile, the U.S. and EU yesterday announced a new forum to coordinate on China policy.What they're saying: Secretary of State Tony Blinken lingered on the China challenge during remarks at a NATO gathering on Wednesday, noting that Beijing was “actively working to undercut the rules of the international system and the values we and our allies share.”Blinken added that the U.S. wouldn’t “force our allies into a ‘us or them’ choice with China” — something allies feared Donald Trump was attempting to do — but said it was time for Western alliances to demonstrate “what they stand for,” namely human rights and democracy.China was also on the agenda when Biden met virtually with the leaders of the EU member states this afternoon. Between the lines: European leaders are growing increasingly suspicious of Beijing, but most remain wary of a prolonged struggle that would pit the EU against its top trading partner.German Chancellor Angela Merkel, for one, has focused more on economic synergies with China than on systemic rivalry.Some NATO allies, meanwhile, would rather the alliance keep its attention focused on Russia.Blinken weighed his words carefully in Brussels, noting that "our allies have complex relationships with China that won’t always align perfectly."But he argued that if like-minded democracies could work together to develop technology and infrastructure, and to set the rules of the road on trade, "we can outcompete China or anyone else on any playing field."In what might be described as an "all democracies on deck" approach, Blinken said America's various alliances shouldn't operate in "siloes" but pool their various strengths.One area of increased cooperation could be intelligence. The Five Eyes — Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.K. and the U.S. — who spent decades sharing intelligence on the Soviet Union, have already become a major thorn in China’s side, notes Axios’ China reporter Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian.And while there's little desire in Europe to join an "anti-China bloc," there's a clear willingness to enter "issue-based coalitions" on everything from economic practices to human rights, says Andrew Small, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund.Those coalitions will also involve America's allies and partners in Asia. Blinken made a point to travel to South Korea and Japan earlier this month before sitting down for a frosty meeting with Beijing's top diplomats.Biden also convened the first leader-level gathering of "the Quad," an informal partnership with Australia, India and Japan.That grouping first met in 2007, but it's grown much closer as its members — particularly Australia and India, which once worried that the club might antagonize China — have butted heads with Beijing.A similar trend may now be on display in Europe.The other side: That's a worrying prospect for the Chinese government, which has already lashed out at U.S. attempts to form “enclosed small cliques" in Asia and had seen the U.S.-Europe rift as a major benefit of the Trump era.Behind the scenes: “Chinese officials come through Europe and pretty much say, ‘look, there’s a lot that we can swallow, we just don’t want to see you team up with the United States. If you do that, it’s going to be a problem,'" Small says.While China can look at the trend lines in terms of competition with the U.S. and feel relatively confident, he adds, "If it’s China taking on the U.S. and its partners and allies in a kind of loosely coordinated manner, then China is still massively on the back foot.”While China has built relationships with countries all over the world, they appear shallow when compared to the decades-old U.S. alliances.Before the EU, U.S., U.K. and Canada announced their sanctions over Xinjiang, Beijing trumpeted the fact that 64 countries had backed a statement at the UN supporting Beijing's actions there.Yes, but: The statement did not actually list the countries that signed on, a UN spokesperson tells Axios.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow

    For nearly two decades, Juan Tapia, head of maintenance at Our Lady of Sorrows, has taken pride in the upkeep of the Roman Catholic church he considers his second home. More than 100 congregants of the parish in the mostly Latino Corona neighborhood of Queens died of COVID-19, many of them in the early days of the pandemic. The depth of the sorrows of Our Lady of Sorrows has become apparent in the months since this nearly 150-year-old church was a major hotspot in New York City’s roaring coronavirus contagion.

  • Boulder police faced 'significant amount of gunfire' as they responded to grocery, DA says

    The Ruger AR-556 pistol used in the shooting was legally purchased at a gun shop in Arvada, Colorado, the suburb where the suspect is from, the Boulder police chief said.

  • Rare leopard cubs spotted with mum in Russia's Far East

    Scientists in a Russian national park located in the Primorye region on the border with China have obtained stunning images of a young Amur leopard and her three cubs captured using a remote camera trap. Russian conservationists are hailing the rare sighting of an Amur leopard mother with three cubs in the Far East as proof of the efficiency of the country's efforts to boost the population of the endangered species.

  • Michelle Wie West returns to the LPGA this week with big goals: ‘I’m not out here just to make the cut’

    After giving birth to her first child, Michelle Wie West is back on the LPGA tour, competing in the Kia Classic.

  • Lauren Boebert removes guns from interview background but says hammers are ‘as dangerous as assault weapons’

    Lauren Boebert says hammers are as dangerous as assault weapons

  • Southwest pilot’s profane rant about California’s Bay Area ‘liberals’ caught on audio

    A Southwest Airlines spokesperson confirmed that the pilot is a company employee.

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Wind industry warns not building enough to curb global warming

    LONDON (Reuters) -The world's wind power industry is falling far short of installing the capacity needed to limit global warming, a report by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) showed. And the current rate of wind power deployment will not be enough to reach net zero emissions by the middle of this century, the GWEC said in a statement on Thursday. This is despite a record 93 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity being installed in 2020, a 53% rise on the year before.

  • Body of Washington teen found on recycling conveyor belt in Texas, sheriff says

    The death is considered suspicious.

  • New-look Clippers show potential dominance in win over Spurs

    The new-look Clippers beat the Spurs for the second night in a row 98-85 in San Antonio without most of their usual starters on Thursday.

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’