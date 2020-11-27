SouthGobi Resources announces fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results
HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. ( Toronto Stock Exchange ( TSX ) : SGQ, Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) : 1878 ) (the "Company" or SouthGobi) today announces its financial and operating results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019. All figures are in U.S. dollars (USD) unless otherwise stated.
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated March 30, 2020 in relation to the unaudited financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the Unaudited Annual Results Announcement) and the announcements dated April 27, 2020, May 17, 2020, June 30, 2020, July 24, 2020 and August 12, 2020 in relation to, among other things, the further delay in publication of the audited annual results announcement and the dispatch of the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively the Announcements). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Unaudited Annual Results Announcement and the Announcements.
The Board wish to inform that the Companys independent auditors, BDO Limited (BDO), have completed their audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards and would like to announce the audited annual results of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 together with the comparative figures for the previous year and the respective notes in this announcement.
Significant Events and Highlights
The Companys significant events and highlights for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the subsequent period to November 26, 2020 are as follows:
Operating Results The Companys sales volume increased from 2.8 million tonnes in 2018 to 3.7 million tonnes in 2019. The average selling price of coal decreased from $37.1 per tonne in 2018 to $34.9 per tonne in 2019. The decrease in the average selling price was principally attributable to (i) a change of the Companys product mix, as sales of premium semi-soft coking coal represented a smaller proportion of total sales in 2019; and (ii) a higher portion of sales made at the mine gate instead of transporting the coal to the Companys Inner Mongolia subsidiary and selling to third party customers within China.
Financial Results The Company recorded a $29.8 million profit from operations in 2019 compared to a $10.5 million loss from operations in 2018. The improvement in profit from operations was principally attributable to (i) a lower provision for doubtful trade and other receivables being made during the year ($0.5 million and $20.9 million for 2019 and 2018, respectively); and (ii) increased sales volume.
Impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ( COVID-19 ) Pandemic The Company was informed that effective as of February 11, 2020, the Mongolian State Emergency Commission closed Mongolias southern border with China in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Accordingly, the Company suspended coal exports to China beginning as of February 11, 2020 as a result of the border closure.
On March 28, 2020, the Mongolian-Chinese border was re-opened for coal export on a trial basis, with a limit imposed on the total volume of coal that was permitted to be exported during this trial period. The Company has experienced a continuous improvement in the volume of coal exported to China since March 28, 2020. During the period between April to October 2020, an aggregate of 1.9 million tonnes of coal was exported by the Company from Mongolia to China, as compared to an aggregate of 2.0 million tonnes of coal during the same period in the 2019 calendar year.
The border closure has had an adverse impact on the Companys sales and cash flows in the first and second quarter of 2020. In order to mitigate the financial impact of the border closures and preserve its working capital, the Company temporarily ceased major mining operations (including coal mining), reduced production to only coal-blending activities and placed approximately half of its workforce on furlough effective as of February 2020. Since August 2, 2020, the Company has resumed its mining operations, which includes mining, blending and washing of coal. As at October 31, 2020, SouthGobi Sands LLC (SGS), a subsidiary of the Company, employed 208 employees at the Ovoot Tolgoi Mine site (December 31, 2019: 383 employees). The Company produced 1.1 million tonnes from August to October 2020, as compared to 1.3 million tonnes from August to October 2019. There were a few COVID-19 cases reported in Ulaanbaatar (being the capital city of Mongolia) on November 11, 2020. As a result, the Mongolian local authorities have taken certain precautionary steps to minimize further transmission and announced a lockdown for the city until December 2, 2020. Although the mining operations and the export of coal from Mongolia to China continues as of the date hereof, there can be no guarantee that the Company will be able to continue exporting coal to China, or the border crossings would not be the subject of additional closures as a result of COVID-19 in the future. The Company will continue to closely monitor the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has on coal exports to China and will react promptly to preserve the working capital of the Company.
Based on a preliminary review of the information and operational data of the Company currently available, the Company expects to record a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The anticipated net loss was principally attributable to decreased sales volumes in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the closure of the Mongolian-Chinese border crossings which took effect in February 2020 and therefore, the Company was unable to export coal into China as a result. In the event that the Companys ability to export coal into the Chinese market becomes restricted or limited again as a result of any future restrictions which may be implemented at the Mongolian-Chinese border crossing, this is expected to have a material adverse effect on the business and operations of the Company and may negatively affect the price and volatility of the Common Shares and any investment in such shares could suffer a significant decline or total loss in value.
China Investment Corporation ( together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries and affiliates, CIC ) convertible debenture (CIC Convertible Debenture ) On April 23, 2019, the Company executed a deferral agreement (the 2019 Deferral Agreement) with CIC in relation to a deferral and revised repayment schedule in respect of (i) $41.8 million of outstanding cash and payment in kind interest (PIK Interest) and associated costs due and payable to CIC on November 19, 2018 (the Outstanding Interest Payable) under the CIC Convertible Debenture and a deferral agreement executed with CIC on June 12, 2017 (the June 2017 Deferral Agreement); and (ii) $27.9 million of cash and PIK Interest payments payable to CIC under the CIC Convertible Debenture from April 23, 2019 to and including May 19, 2020 (the Deferral). Pursuant to Section 501(c) of the TSX Company Manual, the 2019 Deferral Agreement was approved at the Companys adjourned annual and special meeting of shareholders on June 13, 2019.
The key repayment terms of the 2019 Deferral Agreement are: (i) the Company agreed to pay a total of $14.3 million over eight instalments from November 2019 to June 2020; (ii) the Company agreed to pay the PIK Interest covered by the Deferral by way of cash payments, rather than the issuance of Common Shares; and (iii) the Company agreed to pay the remaining balance of $62.6 million on June 20, 2020. The Company agreed to pay a deferral fee at a rate of 6.4% per annum in consideration of the deferred amounts.
As a condition to agreeing to the Deferral, CIC required that the mutual co-operation agreement (the Cooperation Agreement) dated November 19, 2019 between SGS and CIC, be amended and restated (the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement) to clarify the manner in which the service fee (the Management Fee) payable to CIC under the Cooperation Agreement is calculated, with effect as of January 1, 2017. Specifically, the Management Fee under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement is determined based on the net revenues realized by the Company and all of its subsidiaries derived from sales into China (rather than the net revenues realized by the Company and its Mongolian subsidiaries as currently contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement). As consideration for deferring payment of the additional Management Fee payable to CIC as a result of the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement, the Company agreed to pay to CIC a deferral fee at the rate of 2.5% on the outstanding Management Fee. Pursuant to the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement, the Company agreed to pay CIC the total outstanding Management Fee and related accrued deferral fee of $4.2 million over six instalments from June 2019 to November 2019. The Company executed the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement with CIC on April 23, 2019.
Pursuant to their terms, both the 2019 Deferral Agreement and the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement became effective on June 13, 2019, being the date on which the 2019 Deferral Agreement was approved by shareholders at the Companys adjourned annual and special meeting of shareholders.
In connection with the 2019 Deferral Agreement, the Company also announced that it intends to discuss a potential debt restructuring plan with respect to amounts owing to CIC which is mutually beneficial to the Company and CIC; and to form a special committee comprised of independent directors to ensure that the interests of its minority shareholders are fairly considered in the negotiation and review of any such restructuring; however, there can be no assurance that a favorable outcome will be reached. As of the date hereof, there has not been any significant progress in relations to the restructuring plan.
On February 19, 2020, the Company and CIC entered into an agreement (the 2020 February Deferral Agreement) pursuant to which CIC agreed to grant the Company a deferral of: (i) deferred cash interest and deferral fees of $1.3 million and $2.0 million which were due and payable to CIC on January 19, 2020 and February 19, 2020, respectively, under the 2019 Deferral Agreement (collectively, the 2020 February Deferral Amounts); and (ii) approximately $0.7 million of the Management Fee which was due and payable on February 14, 2020 to CIC under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement. The 2020 February Deferral Agreement became effective on March 10, 2020, being the date on which the Company obtained the requisite acceptance of the 2020 February Deferral Agreement from the TSX as required under applicable TSX rules.
The principal terms of the 2020 February Deferral Agreement are as follows:
" Payment of the 2020 February Deferral Amounts will be deferred until June 20, 2020, while the Management Fee will be deferred until they are repaid by the Company.
" As consideration for the deferral of these amounts, the Company agreed to pay CIC: (i) a deferral fee equal to 6.4% per annum on the 2020 February Deferral Amounts, commencing on the date on which each such 2020 Deferral Amount would otherwise have been due and payable under the 2019 Deferral Agreement; and (ii) a deferral fee equal to 2.5% per annum on the Management Fee, commencing on the date on which the Managements Fee would otherwise have been due and payable under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement.
" The Company agreed to provide CIC with monthly updates regarding its operational and financial affairs.
" As the Company anticipates prior to agreeing to the 2020 February Deferral Agreement that a deferral was likely required in respect of the monthly payments due and payable in the period between April 2020 and June 2020 under the 2019 Deferral Agreement and Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement, the Company and CIC agreed to discuss in good faith a deferral of these payments on a monthly basis as they become due.
" The Company agreed to comply with all of its obligations under the 2019 Deferral Agreement and the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement, as amended by the 2020 February Deferral Agreement.
" The Company and CIC agreed that nothing in the 2020 February Deferral Agreement prejudices CICs rights to pursue any of its remedies at any time pursuant to the 2019 Deferral Agreement and Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement, respectively.
On March 10, 2020, the Company agreed with CIC (the 2020 March Deferral Agreement) that the $2.0 million of deferred cash interest and deferral fees which were due and payable to CIC on March 19, 2020 under the 2019 Deferral Agreement (the 2020 March Deferral Amount) will be deferred until June 20, 2020. The terms of the 2020 March Deferral Agreement are substantially the same as the terms of the 2020 February Deferral Agreement, including that the Company agreed to pay CIC a deferral fee equal to 6.4% per annum on the 2020 March Deferral Amount, commencing on March 19, 2020. The 2020 March Deferral Agreement became effective on March 25, 2020, being the date on which the Company obtained the requisite acceptance of the 2020 March Deferral Agreement from the TSX as required under applicable TSX rules.
On April 10, 2020, the Company agreed with CIC (the 2020 April Deferral Agreement) that the $2.0 million of deferred cash interest and deferral fees which were due and payable to CIC on April 19, 2020 under the 2019 Deferral Agreement (the 2020 April Deferral Amount) will be deferred until June 20, 2020. The terms of the 2020 April Deferral Agreement are substantially the same as the terms of the 2020 February Deferral Agreement, including that the Company agreed to pay CIC a deferral fee equal to 6.4% per annum on the 2020 April Deferral Amount, commencing on April 19, 2020. The 2020 April Deferral Agreement became effective on April 29, 2020, being the date on which the Company obtained the requisite acceptance of the 2020 April Deferral Agreement from the TSX as required under applicable TSX rules.
On May 8, 2020, the Company agreed with CIC (the 2020 May Deferral Agreement) that the deferred cash interest and deferral fees of $2.0 million which were due and payable to CIC on May 19, 2020 under the 2019 Deferral Agreement; and approximately $0.2 million of Management fees which were due and payable on May 15, 2020 to CIC under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement (collectively, the 2020 May Deferral Amount) will be deferred until June 20, 2020. The terms of the 2020 May Deferral Agreement are substantially the same as the terms of the 2020 February Deferral Agreement, including that the Company agreed to pay CIC a deferral fee equal to 6.4% per annum on the deferred cash interest and deferral fees commencing on May 19, 2020 and a deferral fee equal to 2.5% per annum on the deferred Management fees commencing on May 15, 2020. The 2020 May Deferral Agreement became effective on June 8, 2020, being the date on which the Company obtained the requisite acceptance of the 2020 May Deferral Agreement from the TSX as required under applicable TSX rules.
On June 19, 2020, the Company agreed with CIC (the 2020 June Deferral Agreement) that the deferred cash interest and deferral fees in the aggregate amount of approximately $74.0 million (the 2020 June Deferral Amount) which were due and payable to CIC on June 19, 2020 under the 2019 Deferral Agreement and the prior deferral agreements entered into during the period between February to May 2020 will be deferred until September 14, 2020. The terms of the 2020 June Deferral Agreement are substantially the same as the terms of the 2020 February Deferral Agreement, including that the Company agreed to pay CIC a deferral fee equal to 6.4% per annum on the 2020 June Deferral Amount commencing on June 19, 2020. The 2020 June Deferral Agreement became effective on July 17, 2020, being the date on which the Company obtained the requisite acceptance of the 2020 June Deferral Agreement from the TSX as required under applicable TSX rules.
On November 19, 2020, the Company and CIC entered into an agreement (the 2020 November Deferral Agreement) pursuant to which CIC agreed to grant the Company a deferral of: (i) deferred cash interest and deferral fees of approximately $75.2 million which were due and payable to CIC on or before September 14, 2020, under the 2020 June Deferral Agreement; (ii) semi-annual cash interest payments in the aggregate amount of $16.0 million payable to CIC on November 19, 2020 and May 19, 2021; (iii) $4.0 million worth of PIK Interest shares (2020 November PIK Interest) issuable to CIC on November 19, 2020 under the CIC Convertible Debenture; and (iv) the Management Fees which payable to CIC on November 14, 2020, February 14, 2021, May 15, 2021, August 14, 2021 and November 14, 2021 under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement. (collectively, the 2020 November Deferral Amounts). The effectiveness of the 2020 November Deferral Agreement and the respective covenants, agreements and obligations of each party under the 2020 November Deferral Agreement are subject to the Company obtaining the requisite approval of the 2020 November Deferral Agreement from Company shareholders in accordance with applicable TSX rules. On October 29, 2020, the Company obtained an order from the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC), the Companys principal securities regulator in Canada, which partially revoked the CTO (as defined below) to, amongst other things, permit the Company to execute the 2020 November Deferral Agreement.
The principal terms of the 2020 November Deferral Agreement are as follows:
" Payment of the 2020 November Deferral Amounts will be deferred until August 31, 2023.
CIC agreed to waive its rights arising from any default or event default under the CIC Convertible Debenture as a result of trading in the Common Shares being halted on the TSX beginning as of June 19, 2020 and suspended on the HKEX beginning as of August 17, 2020, in each case for a period of more than five trading days.
" As consideration for the deferral of the 2020 November Deferral Amounts, the Company agreed to pay CIC: (i) a deferral fee equal to 6.4% per annum on the 2020 November Deferral Amounts payable under the CIC Convertible Debenture and the 2020 June Deferral Agreement, commencing on the date on which each such 2020 November Deferral Amount would otherwise have been due and payable under the CIC Convertible Debenture or the June 2020 Deferral Agreement, as applicable; and (ii) a deferral fee equal to 2.5% per annum on the 2020 November Deferral Amounts payable under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement, commencing on the date on which the Management Fee would otherwise have been due and payable under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement.
" The 2020 November Deferral Agreement does not contemplate a fixed repayment schedule for the 2020 November Deferral Amounts and related deferral fees. Instead, the Company and CIC would agree to assess in good faith the Companys financial condition and working capital position on a monthly basis and determine the amount, if any, of the 2020 November Deferral Amounts and related deferral fees that the Company is able to repay under the CIC Convertible Debenture, the June 2020 Deferral Agreement or the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement, having regard to the working capital requirements of the Companys operations and business at such time and with the view of ensuring that the Companys operations and business would not be materially prejudiced as a result of any repayment.
" Commencing as of November 19, 2020 and until such time as the November 2020 PIK Interest is fully repaid, CIC reserves the right to require the Company to pay and satisfy the amount of the November 2020 PIK Interest, either in full or in part, by way of issuing and delivering PIK interest shares in accordance with the CIC Convertible Debenture provided that, on the date of issuance of such shares, the Common Shares are listed and trading on at least one stock exchange.
" If at any time before the 2020 November Deferral Amounts and related deferral fees are fully repaid, the Company proposes to appoint, replace or terminate one or more of its Chief Executive Officer, its Chief Financial Officer or any other senior executive(s) in charge of its principal business function or its principal subsidiary, then the Company must first consult with, and obtain written consent from CIC prior to effecting such appointment, replacement or termination.
Settlement with First Concept Industrial Group Limited (First Concept) On June 7, 2020, SGS entered into a settlement agreement with First Concept, pursuant to which SGS agreed to pay to First Concept a settlement sum in the amount of $8.0 million in full and final settlement of any and all claims which First Concept may have against SGS in relation to Arbitration Award (as defined below), the subject matter of the Arbitration Award including any claims for interests and costs and the fees and expenses of the Arbitration Award, and any and all enforcement proceedings and applications in any jurisdictions, and in relation to the deed of settlement with First Concept (the Full Settlement Sum). The Full Settlement Sum was fully satisfied by the Company in June 2020 and the outstanding payable to First Concept as of the date hereof is $nil.
Termination of Soumber Deposit Mining Licenses On August 26, 2019, SGS received a letter (the Notice Letter) from the Mineral Resources and Petroleum Authority of Mongolia (MRAM) notifying that the Companys three mining licenses (MV-016869, MV-020436 and MV-020451) (the Soumber Licenses) for the Soumber Deposit have been terminated by the Head of Cadastre Division of MRAM effective as of August 21, 2019.
According to the Notice Letter, the Soumber Licenses have been terminated pursuant to Clause 56.1.5 of Article 56 of the Minerals Law, Clauses 4.2.1 and 4.2.5 of Article 4 and Clause 28.1.1 of Article 28 of the General Administrative Law and a decision order of a working group established under an order of the Minister of Environment and Tourism (Mongolia). According to this decision order, the working group determined that SGS had violated its environmental reclamation obligations with respect to the Soumber Deposit. The Soumber Deposit is an undeveloped coal deposit covering approximately 22,263 hectares located approximately 20 kilometers east of the Companys Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. The Company owned a 100% interest in the Soumber Deposit.
The Company believes the cancellation of the Soumber Licenses is without merit. The Company is not aware of any failure on its part to fulfill its environmental reclamation duties as they relate to the Soumber Deposit. On October 4, 2019, SGS filed a claim against MRAM and the Ministry of Environment and Tourism of Mongolia in the Administration Court of the Capital City (the Administration Court) seeking an order to restore the Soumber Licenses. The Appeal Court issued the ruling in October 2020 and made an order to accept SGSs claim and restore the Soumber Licenses. The case was transferred to the High Court of the Capital City (the High Court) for final ruling. The Company anticipates that the High Court will issue its ruling before the end of the first quarter of 2021. The Company will take all such actions, including additional legal actions, as it considers necessary to reinstate the Soumber Licenses. However, there can be no assurance that a favorable outcome will be reached. The termination of the Soumber Licenses does not have any impact on the Companys current mining operations at the Ovoot Tolgoi mine site.
Key Findings of Formal Investigation Following the learning of certain information relating to past conduct engaged in by former senior executive officers and employees of the Company (Former Management and Employees) which raised suspicions of serious fraud, misappropriation of Company assets and other criminal acts by the Former Management and Employees relating to prior transactions (Suspicious Transactions) between 2016 and the first half of 2018 involving the Company, Inner Mongolia SouthGobi Energy Co. Ltd. (IMSGE), a subsidiary of the Company and certain coal trading and transportation companies, some of which are allegedly related to or controlled by the Former Management and Employees or their related persons, the Companys board of directors (the Board) expanded the mandate of its special committee of independent non-executive directors (the Special Committee) to include a formal investigation (the Formal Investigation) of the Suspicious Transactions, the implicated Former Management and Employees, and their impact, if any, on the business and affairs of the Company. The Special Committee engaged Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP as independent Canadian legal counsel, and Ernst & Young (China) Advisory Limited (the Forensic Accountant), as forensic accountants, to assist in the Formal Investigation. The Special Committee and the Forensic Accountant jointly engaged Zhong Lun Law Firm, as independent Chinese legal counsel.
On March 30, 2019, the Company announced that the Special Committee concluded the Formal Investigation and delivered a final report summarizing its key findings to the Board, which was adopted and approved at a meeting held on March 30, 2019. Please refer to the Companys unaudited Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 for a summary of the key findings of the Formal Investigation, a copy of which is available under the Companys profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
Based on the key findings of and information obtained from the Formal Investigation, the Company considered the resulting financial impact on its prior financial statements and restated certain items in the Companys financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017 (the Prior Restatement), as disclosed in the Companys audited annual consolidated financial statements and related MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2018, copies of which are available under the Companys profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Prior Restatement reflects the impact of the misappropriation of assets as well as the reclassification of certain balances of assets in the prior years.
Remedial Actions and Preventative Measures On April 30, 2019, the Company announced that the Special Committee, with the assistance of the Forensic Accountant, completed its assessment of the potential remedial actions and preventative measures to improve and strengthen the Companys commitment to a culture of honesty, integrity and accountability and compliance with the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct. The Special Committee delivered its report setting out a set of recommended remedial actions and preventative measures (the Remedial Actions and Preventative Measures) to the Board which was approved at a meeting of the Board held on April 28, 2019. Please refer to the Companys MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2019 for a summary of the Remedial Actions and Preventative Measures which were adopted and approved by the Board and the actions that the Company has taken to implement the Remedial Actions and Preventative Measures, a copy of which is available under the Companys profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
Resumption of Trading on HKEX and TSX in May 2019 On May 30, 2019, the Company announced that it had fulfilled the trading resumption guidance to the satisfaction of the HKEX and the HKEX and the TSX had accepted the Companys trading resumption application. Trading in the Common Shares on the TSX and the HKEX resumed on May 30, 2019 and May 31, 2019, respectively.
Cease Trade Order and Halt Trading on TSX On June 19, 2020, the BCSC issued a general failure to file cease trade order (CTO), to prohibit the trading by any person of any securities of the Company in Canada. Trading in the Common Shares on the TSX was halted as a result of the CTO. The CTO was issued as of result of the Companys failure to file: (i) its annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the accompanying MD&A; (ii) its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019; and (iii) its interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 and accompanying MD&A, in each case prior to the filing deadline of June 15, 2020.
The CTO will remain in effect until such time as the Company fully remedies its filing defaults under applicable Canadian securities laws, including filing of its 2019 Annual Information Form and its interim financial statements for the three month periods ended March 31, 2020 and three and six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and the accompanying MD&A, and makes a successful application to the BCSC to have the CTO revoked. While the Company is taking such actions as it considers necessary in order to remedy its filing defaults as soon as possible, there can be no assurance that the Company will have the CTO lifted in a timely manner or at all. For so long as the CTO remains in effect, it will have a significant adverse impact on the liquidity of the Common Shares and shareholders may suffer a significant decline or total loss in value of its investment in the Common Shares as a result .
Suspension of Trading on HKEX At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the HKEX was suspended with effect as of August 17, 2020 pending the publication of the audited annual results of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019.
On September 2, 2020, the Company received a letter from the HKEX setting out the following resumption guidance for the resumption of trading in the Common Shares on the HKEX (the Resumption Guidance): (i) publish all outstanding financial results and address any audit modifications; (ii) inform the market of all material information for the Companys shareholders and investors to appraise its position; and (iii) announce quarterly updates on the Companys developments under Rules 13.24A of the HKEXs Listing Rules, including, amongst other relevant matters, its business operations, its resumption plan and the progress of implementation.
On September 30, 2020, the Company was notified by the HKEX of the following additional condition which must be satisfied in order for trading in the Common Shares on the HKEX to resume: resolve issues arising from the CTO and/or the TSX Delisting Review (as defined below), or take steps to the satisfaction of the HKEX that the Company will be eligible for a primary listing on the HKEX.
If the Company fails to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension, fully comply with the Listing Rules to the HKEXs satisfaction and resume trading in its shares on the HKEX by February 16, 2022, the HKEXs Listing Division will recommend to the HKEXs Listing Committee that it proceed with the cancellation of the Companys HKEX listing. Under Rules 6.01 and 6.10 of the Listing Rules, the HKEX also has the right to impose a shorter specific remedial period, where appropriate.
TSX Delisting Review On September 11, 2020, the TSX notified the Company that it is reviewing the eligibility for continued listing of the Common Shares on the TSX pursuant to the TSXs Remedial Review Process (TSX Delisting Review). The Company has been granted until January 11, 2021 to remedy the following delisting criteria, as well as any other delisting criteria that become applicable during the Remedial Review Process: (i) financial condition and/or operating results; (ii) adequate working capital and appropriate capital structure; and (iii) disclosure issues (collectively, the Delisting Criteria).
The TSX Continued Listing Committee has scheduled a meeting to be held on January 7, 2021 to consider whether or not to suspend trading in and delist the Common Shares on the TSX. If the Company fails to demonstrate to the TSX that it has remedied the Delisting Criteria on or before January 11, 2021, the Common Shares will be delisted from the TSX 30 days from such date, unless an extension is granted by the TSX prior to the January 11, 2021 deadline.
Changes in Management and Directors
Ms. Lan Cheng : Ms. Cheng did not stand for re-election at the Companys annual and special meeting of shareholders (the AGM) held on May 30, 2019 and ceased to be a non-executive director following the conclusion of the AGM.
Mr. Ben Niu : On May 30, 2019, Mr. Niu was elected as a non-executive director of the Company at the AGM.
Mr. Wen Yao : Mr. Yao resigned as a non-executive director on March 11, 2020.
Mr. Jianmin Bao : On March 18, 2020, Mr. Bao was appointed as a non-executive director of the Company by CIC pursuant to a contractual nomination right granted to CIC pursuant to a securityholders agreement by and among the Company, CIC and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Mr. Shougao Wang : Mr. Wang resigned as Chief Executive Officer and an executive director on March 31, 2020.
Mr. Dalanguerban : Mr. Dalanguerban was appointed as Chief Executive Officer and an executive director on March 31, 2020.
Mr. Xiaoxiao Li : Mr. Li resigned as non-executive director on November 13, 2020.
Going Concern Several adverse conditions and material uncertainties relating to the Company cast significant doubt upon the going concern assumption which includes the deficiencies in assets and working capital.
See section Liquidity and Capital Resources for details.
OVERVIEW OF OPERATIONAL DATA AND FINANCIAL RESULTS
Summary of Annual O perational Data
Year ended
December 31,
2019
2018
Sales Volumes, Prices and Costs
Premium semi-soft coking coal
Coal sales (millions of tonnes)
0.67
0.59
Average realized selling price (per tonne)
$
32.96
$
50.34
Standard semi-soft coking coal/ premium thermal coal
Coal sales (millions of tonnes)
2.35
1.26
Average realized selling price (per tonne)
$
33.54
$
37.61
Standard thermal coal
Coal sales (millions of tonnes)
0.09
0.78
Average realized selling price (per tonne)
$
29.43
$
25.07
Washed coal
Coal sales (millions of tonnes)
0.63
0.15
Average realized selling price (per tonne)
$
43.05
$
44.02
Total
Coal sales (millions of tonnes)
3.74
2.78
Average realized selling price (per tonne)
$
34.88
$
37.12
Raw coal production (millions of tonnes)
5.05
4.34
Cost of sales of product sold (per tonne)
$
22.57
$
28.72
Direct cash costs of product sold (per tonne) (i)
$
14.84
$
14.90
Mine administration cash costs of product sold (per tonne) (i)
$
1.08
$
1.50
Total cash costs of product sold (per tonne) (i)
$
15.92
$
16.40
Other Operational Data
Production waste material moved (millions of bank cubic
18.22
18.16
meters)
Strip ratio (bank cubic meters of waste material per tonne of
3.61
4.17
coal produced)
Lost time injury frequency rate (ii)
0.06
0.05
(i)
A non-IFRS financial measure, see section Non-IFRS financial measures . Cash costs of product sold exclude idled mine asset cash costs.
(ii)
Per 200,000 man hours and calculated based on a rolling 12-month average.
Overview of Annual Operational Data
As at December 31, 2019, the Company had a lost time injury frequency rate of 0.06 per 200,000 man hours based on a rolling 12-month average.
The Company experienced a decrease in the average selling price of coal from $37.1 per tonne in 2018 to $34.9 per tonne in 2019. The decrease in the average selling price was principally attributable to (i) a change of the Companys product mix, as sales of premium semi-soft coking coal represented a smaller proportion of total sales in 2019; and (ii) a higher portion of sales made at the mine gate instead of transporting the coal to the Companys Inner Mongolia subsidiary and selling to third party customers within China. The product mix for 2019 consisted of approximately 18% of premium semi-soft coking coal, 63% of standard semi-soft coking coal/premium thermal coal, 17% of washed coal and 2% of standard thermal coal compared to approximately 21% of premium semi-soft coking coal, 46% of standard semi-soft coking coal/premium thermal coal, 5% of washed coal and 28% of standard thermal coal in 2018.
Sales volume increased from 2.8 million tonnes in 2018 to 3.7 million tonnes in 2019. The Companys production in 2019 was higher than that in 2018 as a result of a decrease in strip ratio for 2019, yielding 5.1 million tonnes for 2019 as compared to 4.3 million tonnes for 2018.
The Companys unit cost of sales of product sold decreased from $28.7 per tonne in 2018 to $22.6 per tonne in 2019. The decrease was mainly driven by a higher amount of impairment of coal stockpile inventories being recorded in 2018 (2018: impairment of $5.4 million; 2019: reversal of impairment of $1.8 million).
Summary of Annual Financial Results
Year ended
December 31,
$ in thousands, except per share information
2019
2018
Revenue (i)
$
129,712
$
103,804
Cost of sales (i)
(84,400
)
(79,835
)
Gross profit excluding idled mine asset costs (ii)
49,310
36,829
Gross profit
45,312
23,969
Other operating expenses
(5,581
)
(23,607
)
Administration expenses
(9,447
)
(10,540
)
Evaluation and exploration expenses
(452
)
(356
)
Profit/(loss) from operations
29,832
(10,534
)
Finance costs
(28,010
)
(28,578
)
Finance income
4,417
184
Share of earnings of a joint venture
1,329
1,631
Income tax expense
(3,367
)
(3,828
)
Net profit/(loss) attributable to equity holders of the Company
4,201
(41,125
)
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share
$
0.02
$
(0.15
)
(i)
Revenue and cost of sales related to the Companys Ovoot Tolgoi Mine within the Coal Division operating segment. Refer to note 4 of the consolidated financial statements for further analysis regarding the Companys reportable operating segments.
(ii)
A non-IFRS financial measure, idled mine asset costs represents the depreciation expense relates to the Companys idled plant and equipment.
Overview of Annual Financial Results
The Company recorded a $29.8 million profit from operations in 2019 compared to a $10.5 million loss from operations in 2018. The improvement in profit from operations was principally attributable to (i) the lower provision for doubtful trade and other receivables being made during the year ($0.5 million and $20.9 million for 2019 and 2018, respectively); and (ii) increased sales volume.
Revenue was $129.7 million in 2019 compared to $103.8 million in 2018. The Companys effective royalty rate for 2019, based on the Companys average realized selling price of $34.9 per tonne, was 8.9% or $3.1 per tonne, compared to 7.9% or $3.0 per tonne in 2018 (based on the average realized selling price of $37.1 per tonne in 2018).
Royalty expenses were $11.6 million in 2019 compared to $8.2 million in 2018. The increase in royalty expenses was mainly due to the new royalty regime introduced by the Government of Mongolia in the third quarter of 2019.
Royalty regime in Mongolia
The royalty regime in Mongolia is evolving and has been subject to change since 2012.
On February 1, 2016, the Government of Mongolia issued a resolution in connection with the royalty regime. From February 1, 2016 onwards, royalties are to be calculated based on the actual contract price including transportation costs to the Mongolia border. If such transportation costs have not been included in the contract, the relevant transportation costs, customs documentation fees, insurance and loading costs should be estimated for the calculation of royalties. In the event that the calculated sales price as described above differs from the contract sales price of other entities in Mongolia (same quality of coal and same border crossing) by more than 10%, the calculated sales price will be deemed to be non-market under Mongolian tax law and the royalty will then be calculated based on a reference price as determined by the Government of Mongolia.
On September 4, 2019, the Government of Mongolia issued a further resolution in connection with the royalty regime. From September 1, 2019 onwards, in the event that the contract sales price is less than the reference price as determined by the Government of Mongolia by more than 30%, then the royalty payable will be calculated based on the Mongolian governments reference price instead of the contract sales price.
Cost of sales was $84.4 million in 2019 compared to $79.8 million in 2018. The increase in cost of sales in 2019 was mainly due to the effect of (i) increased sales volume; and (ii) a reversal of impairment of coal stockpile inventories of $1.8 million was recorded for 2019 as compared to $5.4 million of impairment being recorded in 2018. Cost of sales consists of operating expenses, share-based compensation expense, equipment depreciation, depletion of mineral properties, royalties, coal stockpile inventory impairment/(reversal of impairment) and idled mine asset costs. Operating expenses in cost of sales reflect the total cash costs of product sold (a Non-IFRS financial measure, see section Non-IFRS financial measure for further analysis) during the year.
Year ended December 31,
$ in thousands
2019
2018
Operating expenses
$
59,549
$
45,604
Share-based compensation expense
9
4
Depreciation and depletion
11,028
7,693
Royalties
11,639
8,237
Impairment/(reversal of impairment) of coal stockpile inventories
(1,823
)
5,437
Cost of sales from mine operations
80,402
66,975
Cost of sales related to idled mine assets
3,998
12,860
Cost of sales
$
84,400
$
79,835
Operating expenses in cost of sales were $59.5 million in 2019 compared to $45.6 million in 2018. The overall increase in operating expenses was primarily due to the combined effect of: (i) increased sales volume from 2.8 million tonnes in 2018 to 3.7 million tonnes in 2019; and (ii) higher inventory carrying costs given less deferred stripping cost was capitalized in 2019.
Cost of sales in 2019 included a reversal of impairment of coal stockpile inventories of $1.8 million, to increase the carrying value of the Companys coal stockpiles to the lower of the cost and the net realizable value. The reversal of impairment of coal stockpile inventories recorded in 2019 reflected the enhancement in the wash plant capacity and its continuous operation at the expected level. A coal stockpile impairment of $5.4 million was recorded in 2018 to reduce the carrying value of the Companys stockpile to their net realizable value. The coal stockpile impairments recorded primarily related to the Companys higher-ash content products.
Cost of sales related to idled mine assets in 2019 included $4.0 million related to depreciation expenses for idled equipment (2018: $12.9 million).
Other operating expenses were $5.6 million in 2019 (2018: $23.6 million), as follows:
Year ended December 31,
$ in thousands
2019
2018
CIC management fee
$
3,185
$
2,098
Other taxes on foreign payments
1,881
599
Provision for doubtful trade and other receivables
501
20,892
Provision for commercial arbitration
485
124
Impairment of prepaid expenses
253
134
Loss on disposal of properties for resale
36
179
Foreign exchange loss/(gain)
(706
)
643
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(29
)
(994
)
Impairment of properties for resale
-
2,239
Penalty on late settlement of trade payables
-
427
Gain on settlement of trade payables
-
(2,392
)
Net reversal of impairment of items of property, plant and equipment
-
(346
)
Others
(25
)
4
Other operating expenses
$
5,581
$
23,607
The Company made a provision for doubtful trade and other receivables of $0.5 million in 2019 (2018: $20.9 million) for certain long aged receivables based on its expected credit loss model.
Administration expenses were $9.4 million in 2019 as compared to $10.5 million in 2018, as follows:
Year ended December 31,
$ in thousands
2019
2018
Corporate administration
$
2,111
$
2,639
Professional fees
3,076
2,685
Salaries and benefits
3,522
5,004
Share-based compensation expense
38
75
Depreciation
700
137
Administration expenses
$
9,447
$
10,540
Administration expenses were lower for 2019 compared to 2018 primarily due to lower salaries and benefits incurred during the year.
Evaluation and exploration expenses were $0.5 million and $0.4 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively. The Company continued to minimize evaluation and exploration expenditures in 2019 in order to preserve the Companys financial resources. Evaluation and exploration activities and expenditures in 2019 were limited to ensuring that the Company met the Mongolian Minerals Law requirements in respect of its mining licenses.
Finance costs were $28.0 million and $28.6 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively, which primarily consisted of interest expense on the $250.0 million CIC Convertible Debenture.
S ummary of Quarterly Operational Data
2019
2018
Quarter Ended
31-Dec
30-Sep
30-Jun
31-Mar
31-Dec
30-Sep
30-Jun
31-Mar
Sales Volumes, Prices and Costs
Premium semi-soft coking coal
Coal sales (millions of tonnes)
0.39
0.05
0.12
0.11
0.24
0.25
0.07
0.03
Average realized selling price (per tonne)
$
29.18
$
31.49
$
32.72
$
47.34
$
47.37
$
48.15
$
59.98
$
67.94
Standard semi-soft coking coal/ premium thermal coal
Coal sales (millions of tonnes)
0.40
0.51
0.59
0.85
0.40
0.26
0.19
0.41
Average realized selling price (per tonne)
$
31.88
$
31.67
$
35.67
$
33.34
$
32.60
$
34.40
$
33.80
$
46.34
Standard thermal coal
Coal sales (millions of tonnes)
-
-
-
0.09
0.12
0.22
0.32
0.12
Average realized selling price (per tonne)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
34.88
$
24.26
$
23.49
$
26.32
$
25.40
Washed coal
Coal sales (millions of tonnes)
0.20
0.25
0.17
0.01
0.15
-
-
-
Average realized selling price (per tonne)
$
42.95
$
42.37
$
44.20
$
45.07
$
44.02
$
-
$
-
$
-
Total
Coal sales (millions of tonnes)
0.99
0.81
0.88
1.06
0.91
0.73
0.58
0.56
Average realized selling price (per tonne)
$
33.04
$
34.98
$
36.80
$
34.91
$
37.32
$
35.77
$
32.81
$
43.02
Raw coal production (millions of tonnes)
1.48
1.21
1.33
1.03
1.87
1.11
0.98
0.38
Cost of sales of product sold (per tonne)
$
23.68
$
19.16
$
25.04
$
22.08
$
30.80
$
23.44
$
29.27
$
31.64
Direct cash costs of product sold (per tonne) ...
(i)
(i)
A non-IFRS financial measure, see section “Non-IFRS financial measures”. Cash costs of product sold exclude idled mine asset cash costs.
(ii)
Per 200,000 man hours and calculated based on a rolling 12-month average.
Overview of Quarterly Operational Data
For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company had a lost time injury frequency rate of 0.08 per 200,000 man hours based on a rolling 12-month average.
The Company experienced a decrease in the average selling price of coal from $37.3 per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $33.0 per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019. The product mix for the fourth quarter of 2019 consisted of approximately 39% of premium semi-soft coking coal, 41% of standard semi-soft coking coal/premium thermal coal and 20% of washed coal compared to approximately 27% of premium semi-soft coking coal, 44% of standard semi-soft coking coal/premium thermal coal, 16% of washed coal and 13% of standard thermal coal in the fourth quarter of 2018.
The Company sold 1.0 million tonnes for the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to 0.9 million tonnes for the fourth quarter of 2018.
The Company’s production in the fourth quarter of 2019 was lower than the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of management’s decision to pace production to meet expected sales, yielding 1.5 million tonnes for the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to 1.9 million tonnes for the fourth quarter of 2018.
The Company’s unit cost of sales of product sold decreased to $23.7 per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $30.8 per tonne in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was mainly driven by a higher amount of impairment of coal stockpile inventories being recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018 (fourth quarter of 2018: $5.4 million; fourth quarter of 2019: $nil).
Summary of Quarterly Financial Results
The Company’s annual financial statements are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the “IASB”). The following table provides highlights, extracted from the Company’s annual and interim financial statements, of quarterly results for the past eight quarters:
$ in thousands, except per share information
2019
2018
31-Dec
30-Sep
30-Jun
31-Mar
31-Dec
30-Sep
30-Jun
31-Mar
Quarter Ended
(Restated)
(Restated)
(Restated)
Financial Results