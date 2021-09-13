Southington police investigate series of thefts from cars at local gas stations

Southington police are investigating its sixth report of thefts from inside motor vehicles at local gas stations in the last week.

“During these thefts, the victim’s vehicles were parked, while unoccupied and unlocked, at gas pumps as their owners have either been pumping gas or shopping inside,” police said. “In these thefts, the suspect vehicles have pulled alongside of the victim’s vehicles and quickly removed purses and backpacks that were in plain view from inside of the vehicle. The suspects then reenter their vehicles, and quickly leave the scene.”

In all of the thefts, police said the cars were unlocked and the stolen items were easily visible.

They advised residents to lock their doors, remember to roll the windows all the way up, engage the car alarm, keep vehicles clean without any valuables in clear view and to park in well-lit areas.

The investigations remain ongoing, anyone with information should email the auto theft task force at autotheft@southingtonpolice.org.

