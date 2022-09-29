Southington police investigating armed robbery at wine store

The Southington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a wine store on West Street on Wednesday night. .

Southington Police responded to Wine Works at 1700 West Street for an armed robbery around 7:30 p.m. Officers said they were already providing assistance for similar robberies in Bristol on North and Middle streets.

Investigations into the robbery revealed that a man wearing a mask, black-hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants entered the store and displayed a handgun. He then left the store with an unknown amount of cash and walked across the parking lot, police said.

Police said they believe the suspect fled with a woman in a white Buick Encore heading south on West Street toward Interstate 84.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Southington Police at 860-621-0101.