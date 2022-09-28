Southington police: Wolcott man charged in connection to April hit-and-run that left woman with serious injuries

The Southington Police Department arrested a Wolcott man in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a woman lying on the street with serious injuries in April.

Nicholas Gothberg, 28, of Wolcott turned himself in at the Southington Police Department on Sept. 22 for an active warrant.

Officers responded to Bristol Street and George Street on the night of April 27 for a report of a pedestrian hit by a truck that fled the scene.

Responders found a victim, identified as Mikaela Emilsson, 22, of Cromwell lying in the roadway outside of her parked vehicle. She had suffered serious injuries and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigations into the crash revealed that Emilsson was getting out of the driver’s side of her vehicle when a Chevrolet Silverado hit her and her car before fleeing the scene, police said.

Investigators identified Gothberg as the owner and operator of the pickup truck, police said.

Gothberg was charged with second-degree assault, evading responsibility, reckless driving, failure to drive right, operating a motor vehicle while using a handheld device, failure to use due care to avoid a pedestrian two counts of failure to obey a stop sign, failure to wear a seat belt and speeding.

He was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Oct. 3.