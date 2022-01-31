Southington police: Woman tried to poison dog with disguised mothballs

Southington police say a woman tried to poison a neighbor’s barking dog by disguising mothballs inside candy.

Sandra Sullivan, 57, was arrested on a charge of criminal attempt to commit cruelty to animals, police said Monday.

On Dec. 23, a man called police after allegedly seeing a woman dressed all in black walking along his fence line on the neighbor’s side. The man recognized the woman as a house sitter at the neighbor’s home on Whitlock Avenue, police said.

He watched as the woman placed a small, round item on a tree stump in the neighbor’s yard, police said. As he returned to his house, the witness noticed a similar item, described as a chocolate-covered candy, on his back stairs. The man also noticed a distinct odor, found a mothball hidden inside the candy and became concerned the woman was trying to feed the toxic candy to his dog, police said

Sullivan initially denied knowing what the man was talking about before allowing officers to look around in the backyard of the house where she was staying, where they found the poisoned candy on the stump as the man described, police said.

Sullivan then admitted she hid a mothball inside the candy because she was frustrated by the neighbor’s dog barking at all hours, police said. She told police she decided to make a “treat” for the dog to see if he would stop barking, but her intent was not to hurt the animal, police said.

Sullivan turned herself in, was released without having to post bail and is due to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Feb. 10.

Mothballs, according to the Pet Poison Helpline, can be dangerous to dogs that ingest them. Naphthalene mothballs, the old-fashioned kind, are the most toxic type. Modern PDB mothballs are less hazardous, but still can cause illness, especially when ingested. Clinical signs of mothball poisoning include vomiting, mothball-scented breath, pale or brown gums, weakness or lethargy, difficulty breathing, tremors, seizures, and organ failure (e.g., liver, kidneys).

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com