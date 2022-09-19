Southington sees spike in ‘smash and grab’ vehicle burglaries

A spike in ‘smash and grab’ style vehicle burglaries has hit the town of Southington in the last month, with burglars targeting a gym, restaurants and a center for people living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Between mid-August and Saturday, at least 18 vehicle burglaries were reported in which a burglar broke the window of a locked vehicle to steal valuables that were left in plain view, according to the Southington Police Department.

The first burglary was reported outside the Planet Fitness on Queen St. on Aug. 5, while the most recent took place on Sept. 17 at Sliders Grill and Bar on South Main Street in the Plantsville section of the town, police said.

Burglars also targeted vehicles parked near multiple homes, the Livewell Alzheimer’s center in Plantsville and the Bob’s Discount Furniture store, police said.

Local police were asking for the public’s help in reducing the number of burglaries.

“While we still continue to see a large number of unlocked vehicle’s being burglarized, this crime can often be prevented by locking your vehicle [and] not leaving valuables visible from outside the vehicle,” the department said in a statement.

To decrease the likelihood of a burglary, police advised residents to lock their doors, enable their alarms, close their windows and keep their vehicles tidy with property — valuable or not — put away.

“Thieves like to window shop,” the department wrote in an advisory. “Avoid leaving anything visible in the car. Almost any item that’s visible from the outside — even if you think it is worthless — could be seen as valuable to a thief.”

Police also recommended hiding evidence of electronic devices, like phones or GPS holders or charging cables, stashing items and parking vehicles in well-lit, populated areas.