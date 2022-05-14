In Southington student survey, troubling numbers: 18% sad or depressed ‘most of the time,’ 17% had tried suicide

Despite positive trends in several other areas, a February survey of more than 1,200 Southington middle-school and high-school students showed troubling levels of self-reported depression and suicidal thoughts, a community organization reported.

Nearly one out of every four of the students surveyed reported feeling sad or depressed in the previous month, with 18% saying they felt that way most of the time, Southington’s substance abuse coalition said.

And among Southington High School juniors, 17% said they had tried suicide at some point.

“This is what the kids are sharing with us about how they feel,” Deputy Police Chief William Palmieri told the school board in a recent report.

There have been no teen suicides in Southington since the start of 2019, Palmieri said.

“I’m happy to report we had no youths take their lives. We had 10 incidents of youths attempting to kill themselves,” said Palmieri, vice president of the board of the Southington’s Townwide Effort to Promote Success.

In 2019 there were suicide attempts by an 11-year-old and a 17-year-old; in 2020 by a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old; and in 2021 by four teenagers, two who were 16, one who was 15 and one who was 17. So far in 2022, one 16-year-old has attempted suicide, police reported.

“We could argue about the data, but there are 10 kids who need our help,” Palmieri said.

STEPS surveyed about 1,200 students in grades seven, nine and 11 during school hours on Feb. 23, and got more than an 85 percent response rate. STEPS has been conducting similar surveys every two years for more than a decade, and Palmieri emphasized that the goal isn’t to make anyone look bad.

“This survey is not an indictment of the way parents are raising their kids. The survey’s intent is to get an understanding of how our youths feel,“ he said. “This is about generating conversations, bringing services to kids who need them. The whole purpose of this coalition is to listen and understand what our youth are going through.”

The suicide data in town is disturbing but not out of line with national statistics. The National Institute of Mental Health lists suicide as the second most common cause of death for Americans ages 10 to 34 and notes that 534 children ages 10 to 14 killed themselves in 2019. Mental-health experts generally agreed that conditions have been made worse by the pandemic.

Connecticut is working to address the youth mental health crisis, including passing a series of bills that allocate millions of dollars for preventative services and treatment in schools, hospitals and the community.

“Knowing many students might have a tough time re-acclimating after the past two years, the district proactively took a few steps even prior to the STEPS survey. We have established a districtwide Behavioral Consult Team with membership consisting of district mental health staff and contracted clinical staff,” schools Superintendent Steven Medancy said Thursday.

“This group’s aim is to monitor at-risk indicators of our students including, but not limited to, chronic truancy and absenteeism, 211 calls, DCF referrals and patterns amongst building-level disciplinary offenses,” Medancy said.

The group holds case conferences with each school’s staff about any students with extremely complex or challenging problems so that it can provide additional support.

“Additionally, we continue to partner with Southington Youth Services as many of our students receive onsite school counseling provided by Youth Services staff,” Medancy said.

“We have also relied heavily on districtwide software called Gaggle, which alerts the administration, even on nights and weekends, of students indicating intent around self-harm or suicide, violence toward others, nudity and sexual content and drug and alcohol use,” he said. “This software has triggered alerts and home contact by administrators that we might not have otherwise caught.”

Megan Albanese, the town’s youth prevention coordinator, cited some upbeat findings from the survey: 84 percent of students said they have positive peer influences, and 79% reported being engaged with their school, up from just 38% two years ago.

“We felt that was amazing — a huge win,” Albanese said.

But only 76 percent said they feel their families are supportive, compared to 80% in 2020. And just 36% reported having solid self-esteem, down from 45% two years ago, she said.

STEPS and the school system are introducing a prevention curriculum at the fifth-grade level, and Albanese called on everyone in Southington to help local children and youth. An adult praising a teenager who takes in a neighbor’s trash cans can make a difference, she said.

“We’re creating a safety net for our youth,” she said, and recommended that parents set aside more time with their children, take and interest in their activities and talk about their feelings with them.

“Let’s show our youth that this community values them. They’re telling us they’re hurting, they’re telling us they’re not feeling heard, they’re telling us they’re thinking about hurting themselves,” Albanese said. “We hope that everybody can really take the information we’re sharing and take it to heart.”

