Southingtonmansentenced to 9 years in prison for possessing millions of child sex abuse images

Jul. 27—The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release Smith's criminal history includes convictions related to his sexual assault of boys in 1990 and 1998. It said Homeland Security Investigations special agents conducted a court-authorized search of Smith's Southington residence on Oct. 1, 2020.

At the time of the search, the U.S. attorney's office said, Smith's computer was running and connected to a website on the dark web dedicated to child pornography. One of Smith's four computer monitors displayed a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet containing numerous child pornography filenames and internet hyperlinks, the U.S. attorney's office said.

"Investigators seized Smith's computer and electronic devices," the office said. "Forensic analysis of the seized devices revealed millions of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including infants and toddlers."

Smith has been detained since his arrest on Oct. 1, 2020, the U.S. attorney's office said, adding he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Nov. 28 of 2022.

