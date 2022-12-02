Southlake family in gated home robbed by armed men who followed them home: police

Two armed men followed a Southlake family returning to their gated home and forced their way inside to rob them, police say.

The victims had pulled into their driveway on Randol Mill Avenue around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday when one of the men in black Dodge Charger jumped out with a handgun. He forced the victims to open the driveway gate to let the Charger in.

Inside the home, the men took the victims’ phones and demanded money, then searched the house for 20 minutes before leaving.

The victims then called 911. Neither was physically injured.

The robbers took several firearms and other items from the home.

One of the men is described as Black, about 6 feet 2 inches tall with a thin build, wearing a black ski mask and black Adidias sweatpants with a red, white and blue stripe down the side. He also wore a distinctive black zip-up hoodie with lettering that said “Stay Away” on the front and “Socially Distant” on the back.

The second man is described as Black, about 5 feet 7 inches and “chubby,” police said. He wore black Nike sweats, a black hoodie and red AirForce One tennis shoes. He also wore a mask.

The vehicle is a 2015 or newer Charger R/T or SRT with dark tinted windows and body damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Hannah at jhannah@ci.southlake.tx.us.





