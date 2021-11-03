Southlake police search for mustached suspect who stole Kubota utility vehicle

Southlake police are searching for an unidentified male suspect who stole a Kubota RTV900 around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday in Southlake Town Square, authorities said.

The Southlake Department of Public Safety published security camera stills from the west garage first floor located off 351 State St. on its Facebook page Tuesday.

In the post, the department said the man used bolt cutters on the chains that were on the vehicle before starting it and driving it away. The department said they are unsure how he was able to start the vehicle.

The man, estimated to be between 45 and 55, was wearing a brown work shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt, a camouflage hat and jeans with embroidery or bedazzlement on the back pockets, according to the department’s post. Security footage shows the man also had a thick, dark mustache.

According to the department’s post, the Kubota RTV900 and everything inside is worth about $5,350.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the missing utility vehicle is asked to contact the department’s crime analyst Diana Smith at 871-748-8915 or DSmith@ci.southlake.tx.us.