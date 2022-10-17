Southlake police shoot suspect near Texas 114 service road

Emerson Clarridge
·1 min read

Southlake police reportedly shot a suspect in the area of the eastbound Texas 114 service road near Carroll Avenue on Monday afternoon.

In a tweet shortly after 4:30 p.m., the Southlake Department of Public Safety said, “We are working an officer involved shooting around the EB Highway 114 service road and Carroll (near Chuy’s). There is no threat to the public. Please avoid this area.”

An image from a Texas Department of Transportation traffic camera showed a heavy police presence and an ambulance.

A media staging area has been set up and police are expected to release more details soon.

Police have not released the condition of anyone injured in the incident.

Based on the view from its news helicopter, KXAS-TV reported that a large amount of blood could be seen on the pavement near a shopping plaza. KXAS also reported that officers were seen investigating a sedan and had put up crime-scene tape to block off an entrance to the shopping center.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.

