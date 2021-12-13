Southmayd man won't start new year with trial

The Texas Rangers and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office were assisting with the ongoing investigation.

A Southmayd man charged with killing his wife won't start the new year with a trial.

Originally set to go on trial in January for the murder charge, Richard Pence will now face that charge in the 397th state district court in June with a pretrial hearing set for May.

Pence is represented by Sherman attorney Rick Dunn and has pleaded not guilty to the charge. Pence was indicted on the murder charge a year ago in an incident that took place in September of 2020.

Previously published reports show that the Southmayd Police Department arrested Pence for murder on Sept. 26, 2020.

Richard Ray Pence II

A news release issued by the department at that time said at 12:05 p.m. on that date, Southmayd police received a report of a death at a home in the 500 hundred block of Windy Lane.

When police arrived, they found Pamela Ann Pence, 60, dead at the residence.

As a result of the investigation, Richard Ray Pence II, 50, was arrested and booked into the Grayson County Jail on a charge of murder, the release said.

The Texas Rangers and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office were assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Grayson County court records show that Richard Pence II was booked into the Grayson County Jail and bond was set at $900,000. In October, a hearing was held in which the bond was lowered to 750,000.

