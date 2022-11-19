SouthPark mall reopens after ‘disturbance’ prompts evacuation, police response

Charlotte’s SouthPark mall was evacuated after unconfirmed reports of a shooter Saturday afternoon.

A police investigation revealed no evidence of shots being fired in or around the mall after a “disturbance” in a store that involved two people, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Twitter.

Mall security “immediately detained” the two, according to police.

“No further criminal activity was reported,” police said on Twitter just after 4:30 p.m. “No further threats indicated at this time. Thank you to everyone for your cooperation in following evacuation protocols.”

Medic reported responding to the mall just after 2 p.m. and later said on Twitter that one patient was taken to a hospital with minor injuries from a “medical complaint” and not a gunshot wound. Medic said its paramedics were evaluating “other potential patients, also with medical complaints.”

It wasn’t clear at first what happened at the mall. Some reports said people were running and hiding inside and there was confusion about whether shots had been fired or if there was danger.

CMPD officers responded to “multiple calls for service at SouthPark mall,” CMPD said on Twitter just after 3 p.m.

“Officers have not been able to confirm that shots have been fired. No victims at this time. Out of an abundance of caution, mall security along with the recommendation from the Charlotte Fire Department are evacuating the mall. Multiple officers are on scene ensuring a safe evacuation.”