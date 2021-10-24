Southpoint Mall in Durham evacuated ‘due to a firearm,’ police say no shots fired

Southpoint Mall in Durham has been evacuated because of a gun, according to an emergency alert sent out on Sunday afternoon.

The text message sent through Durham’s emergency alert system said that police are on the scene at the Streets at Southpoint Mall, which is in Southern Durham.

Police “have evacuated the area due to a firearm. No victims reported,” the alert said.

It also said to “Please avoid the area.”

About 10 minutes later, the police tweeted that “no shots were fired.”

The Durham Police Department tweeted around 4 p.m. that “officers are investigating a report of shots being fired at Southpoint Mall. A preliminary investigation revealed that no shots were fired. There are a few minor injuries being reported. Everyone is asked to avoid the area as police continue to investigate.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.