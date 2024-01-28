A Southport man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting, according to a news release from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

According to a social media post from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, Marcelino Morales Sanchez, 49, was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the Southport area Friday evening.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit investigated the incident, which led to identifying and locating Sanchez.

Sanchez is being held in the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office without bond.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Southport man charged with attempted first-degree murder