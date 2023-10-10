The Southport Police Department has arrested a woman and charged her with poisoning a victim.

According to a news release, detectives with the Southport Police Department made the arrest on Oct. 3, following a “lengthy investigation.”

Katrina “Tina” Joan York was charged with three counts of contaminating food/drink with a controlled substance and misdemeanor larceny. According to the release, York was taken to the Brunswick County Detention Center and placed under a $10,000 bond.

The release states the incident took place at a business in the 1200 block of North Howe Street in Southport where officers say York injected controlled substances into the 33-year-old victim’s drink. The release states the events occurred on three separate dates, and officers also obtained evidence connecting York to the theft of the victim’s cell phone.

Detective Sgt. Matthew Burgess who investigated the case explained the incidents took place in December 2021. Burgess said York was acquainted with the victim through "family associations," and the victim was living with York at the time the incidents occurred. Burgess said the substance the suspect used was methamphetamines.

He added after the incidents, the victim had to relocate back to the middle part of the state, and it took some time to coordinate the case and bring charges against York.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southport Police Department at 910-471-7911 or call 911. The public can also use the Southport Police Department’s tip line, located on the city of Southport’s website under the police department’s page.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Southport police charge woman with poisoning, larceny