New Southside coffee shop serving up more than just a cup of joe

If you’re looking to try a new, locally owned coffee shop on the south side, then maybe add this one to your list.

Sweet Peaches Coffee shop has officially been open for one month.

“We wanted to create a different environment,” says Candace Pomales. She owns the coffee shop with her husband, Jose.

“My first job was working in a coffee shop back home. And that’s kind of where my dream sparked for it,” Candace shared.

Candance moved from Alaska to Jacksonville, where she later met Jose, through their church.

Now the pair have ventured into being Jacksonville business owners.

“We felt like all the coffee shops, even in this area, just they kind of all look the same. So we’re like, let’s do something different,” the pair said. “As cliche as it sounds [we want it to feel like] a second home, and then just loving environment, like really loving on the people, making them feel like people, not just a number.”

Just like the warm and inviting feel on the inside, the back story of the name of the shop also has a loving tie.

“Sweet Peaches was actually what my mom and dad called me when I was very little,” says Candance. “So I wanted to incorporate a little piece of them in my shop.”

In the shop, you can find fresh pastries, small bites and creative hot or iced coffee options.

“Our number one signature drink we have is our peach cobbler latte. It really does taste a lot like peach cobbler and it’s got a homemade crumble topping on top. Very traditional like peach cobbler,” says Candance.

“We tried to get creative with all the different recipes and offer things that are different from different shops with the 24 karat gold….the 24 karat magic is actually topped with edible gold flakes.” Says the couple “It’s very fancy if you’re feeling bougie that day that’s a drink for you.”

You can find them close to Mandarin, near the intersection of Baymeadows Rd. and San Jose Blvd.

