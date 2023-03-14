Southside man arrested after county vehicle struck by gunshots

A Southside man was arrested Monday afternoon after an incident in which an Etowah County Road Department vehicle was struck by gunshots, according to the Southside Police Department.

Michael Bruce Wesson, 66, is charged with four counts of reckless endangerment and firing a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a firearm being discharged, multiple rounds fired and a vehicle struck in the 4400 block of Green Valley Road, according to a Facebook post by Southside police. A county work crew was in the area, and their vehicle was the one struck. Officers heard more shots as they arrived.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, and Green Valley Road was temporarily shut down in the area. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s drone was used to give officers a safe view of the scene.

Wesson approached officers at the end of a driveway, unarmed, and was arrested following an investigation. Officers searched his home after obtaining a warrant and more charges are expected, according to the post.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Glencoe and Rainbow City police and the FBI’s North Alabama Violent Crime Task Force also responded to the incident.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Southside man faces charges in shooting incident