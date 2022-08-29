Southside Police probe car thefts, break-ins after homeowner fires at suspects

Southside police were investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins Saturday morning after a homeowner on Phil Street encountered and exchanged gunfire with armed juvenile suspects, Police Chief Blake Ragsdale said.

No one was injured, Capt. Jay Freeman said, and three juvenile suspects from the Gadsden area were taken into custody after wrecking the vehicle they were in about 150 yards from that Phil Street home at about 4 a.m. The vehicle was reported stolen from Glencoe earlier in the morning, he said.

"He caught them in the act," Freeman said of the homeowner.

Glencoe Police Chief Kenon McKenzie said police believe a group of young people stole two vehicles from Glencoe: the F-150 truck that eventually was wrecked, and another vehicle. Two vehicles were reported burglarized there and stolen property has been recovered, he said. The probe continues, as investigators determine what charges will be brought.

So far, Southside police have received reports of at least 11 vehicle burglaries in the areas of Phil Street, Colvin Circle, Crest Lake Road and Hawthorne Circle, Freeman said. The items reported stolen included firearms, police said. After posting information on Facebook about the vehicle thefts, one commenter said: 'And Berkley Hills to this list!"

Freeman said it appeared unlocked vehicles were targeted. He asked anyone with a break-in to make a list of items stolen and the value of each item. He also asked that residents check for any security footage or doorbell camera recordings that might have captured this activity. Security camera recordings gave police the information that another vehicle and additional people were involved, he said.

Juvenile probation officers were contacted and the suspects were taken to a juvenile detention center, Ragsdale said.

Anyone who finds evidence of a vehicle break-in is asked to contact police by calling 256-442-2255 or email jayfreeman@cityofsouthside.com.

