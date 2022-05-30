Southside, Rainbow City fire departments, search for missing man in river

Southside and Rainbow City fire departments are searching for man missing in the waters of the Coosa River at Southside's waterfront park Monday afternoon.

Southside and Rainbow City fire departments have boats in the water searching for a man missing in the waters of the Coosa River near the bridge on Alabama Highway 77.

Few details were available Monday as authorities from the fire and police departments were intent on the effort to locate the man, who was in the river with another person when he went under.

Southside Police Capt. Jay Freeman said witnesses saw the man go under. He described him as a man in his 30s.

This story will be updated as information is available.

