Southside residents grow anxious after another weekend shooting

As temperatures improve, violence in the Southside is increasing.

“The closer it gets, the scarier it gets,” said Hailey Innocenzo, who lives in the Southside.

These residents were out preparing for a holiday of fun when they heard of yet another shooting in their neighborhood. Some of them are now considering changing plans for the Fourth of July.

“I’m a little concerned to go out now, that’s awful,” said Mandi Dripps, who lives in the Southside.

Pittsburgh police said two people were shot just before 4 a.m. Monday on East Carson Street. The shooting happened near the popular GetGo past Southside Works, which is about eight to ten blocks from where the recent string of violence has happened.

“Until the last few months, I always felt safe. I’ve never thought this was a rough area by any means and I always thought it was farther down by 10th Street,” Dripps said.

Now, some residents are questioning what can be done.

“Something needs to happen I guess but I kind of don’t know what it is,” Dripps said.

Others feel the shootings will pass and residents need to stand together to keep Southside a place that people want to be.

“I know it feels scary but don’t feel scared you should be motivated to make these areas better and work on it, instead of running away. Southside has a lot of character and I love it, it’s going to get better,” Innocenzo said.

At last check, police told Channel 11 that both victims are in stable condition at the hospital. There is no word on arrests or charges as the investigation is ongoing.

