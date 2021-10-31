SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

SouthState Corporation's (NASDAQ:SSB) dividend will be increasing to US$0.49 on 19th of November. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.5%.

SouthState's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, SouthState's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 1.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 36%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

SouthState Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.68 to US$1.96. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

SouthState Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that SouthState has grown earnings per share at 8.0% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for SouthState's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

SouthState Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

