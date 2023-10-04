Southtown Glass Co. reflects on 39 years in business, what's next
Southtown Glass Co. is reflecting on 39 years in business and what's next.
Southtown Glass Co. is reflecting on 39 years in business and what's next.
The Brewers and Marlins put up a fight, but the Diamondbacks and Phillies prevailed in Tuesday's Game 1s of the NL wild-card series
"I’m living on my own for the first time and I literally struggled with this soooo much, thank you."
Krafton India has launched a gaming incubator in the South Asian nation as it seeks to expand the local ecosystem and support the domestic talent looking to enter the fast-growing gaming market. Called Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), the program aims to support six to 10 teams annually, with the total duration ranging from six months to a year. Krafton India, which recently relaunched the popular mobile title BGMI, said it would look for early-stage Indian startups and those at the conception stage, as well as student teams and independent developers for the KIGI program.
Marc Polmans was two points from closing out the match at a Shanghai Masters qualifier.
Are you low contrast, medium contrast or high contrast? The post What are contrast levels, and should they influence the way you dress? One creator breaks it down: ‘This explains TOO much’ appeared first on In The Know.
The key to saving on travel costs could be sitting in your wallet.
"I just got scammed on Facebook Marketplace. Like an actual identity theft scam. So I'm gonna share it with you so that you don't fall for it. Be smarter than me!"
The Rays dropped Game 1 of their AL wild-card series to the Rangers in front of 19,704 fans Tuesday.
A previous report revealed the Seminoles to have made some curious decisions about how it counted male and female athletes.
Investors have historically been skeptical of green hydrogen. High production costs, expensive infrastructure builds, competition with batteries and minimal government support have made the green hydrogen sector a risky bet. Electric Hydrogen (EH2), a Massachusetts-based green hydrogen technology company, has just become green hydrogen's first unicorn, with a $380 million Series C raise that brought its valuation up to $1 billion.
Whether it was a slide instead of a score, a late loss of yardage or some other painful collapse, Jorge Martin has the Bad Beat breakdown to close out Week 4.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
A 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante VR-X sedan, the sporty version of Mitsubishi's big sedan, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
UGGs are never on sale, so this is a very big treat for you and your delicate feet.
AI deepfakes are getting so good that a fraudulent MrBeast ad slipped past TikTok's ad moderation technology to end up on the platform. MrBeast (a 25-year-old named Jimmy Donaldson with more subscribers than any other individual on YouTube) got famous by creating increasingly absurd stunt videos in which he gives people free homes and cars with no strings attached (so long as they agree to be in his video). Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes?
The Cleveland Fed president said the strength of the US economy will help determine how long rates remain elevated.
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
Meta's Oversight Board said it planned to announce a case involving a user appeal related to an “altered” video of President Joe Biden.
The Michigan transfer had started the first five games of the season.
There’s a laundry list of horror stories about big lottery winners whose golden tickets led to strained family relationships, bankruptcy, prison or even murder.