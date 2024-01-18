Southtowns digging out from back-to-back storms

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A giant mound of snow is forming at the Southgate Plaza, and it’s one of many mounds of snow across Western New York this week.

That’s where the towns, the county and the state are having to remove snow from streets and neighborhoods and are finding places to put it.

News 4 spoke with County Commissioner of Public Works Bill Geary who says crews are out getting roads cleared, but the winds are blowing the snow back onto the roads. There is usually more snow blowing back onto north-south roads like Union Road rather than east-west because of the wind direction.

Multiple municipalities issue new travel bans amid snowstorm

“It’s just a matter of there’s an open area, you know, north-south roads are going to accumulate a lot faster than some of east-west routes,” Geary said. “The snowbanks now that we’re knocking down some of those banks because the banks were acting like a snow fence, taking the height of that snowbank down as well and a lot more snow to come and fill back in those areas.”

“Every time I get things cleared out, I come back out and there’s another foot of snow and I’m like, ‘alright, here we go. Again.’ It’s been nonstop,” West Seneca resident Megan McNichol said. “Hopefully just a few inches overnight and not too much more than that.”

McNichol has a French bulldog named Marv and she had to dig out a massive tunnel for him just to get into the backyard. She said it was light snow to shovel, but still difficult with the wind and freezing temperatures.

Winter storm: What schools are closed? What’s canceled, postponed?

In West Seneca winds are picking up as that band makes its way back south. The area is expecting more snow overnight to add to snow piles.

Tara Lynch is a Buffalo native and Emmy-nominated reporter who joined the News 4 team in 2022. She previously worked at WETM in Elmira, N.Y., a sister station of News 4. You can follow Tara on Facebook and Twitter and find more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.