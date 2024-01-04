Southwest Airlines adds nonstop flights to Los Angeles from Kansas City this summer

Kansas Citians will see new nonstop flights from Kansas City International Airport this year.

Southwest Airlines’ summer flight schedule includes daily nonstop service to Hollywood Burbank Airport in California, which is an approximately 25-minute drive from Los Angeles. The flight begins on June 4.

The daily flight leaves at 10:20 a.m. from Kansas City and arrives at 11:35 a.m. in Burbank, California, making it a 3-hour, 15-minute trip with the time zone changes, according to Southwest. The returning flight departs from Burbank at 2:50 p.m. and arrives in Kansas City at 7:55 p.m., which is a 3-hour, 5-minute flight.

Southwest is also adding a Sunday-only nonstop service to the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, from KCI starting on June 9.

The airline will restore weekend service to Myrtle Beach International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport and increase service for these daily departures during the summer:

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Nashville International Airport

Pensacola International Airport

St. Louis Lambert International Airport

Southwest is KCI’s largest carrier, using 10 of the airport’s 26 gates in Concourse B. The airline will use gates A12 to A20 for its international flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and San José del Cabo, Mexico.

Kansas City International Airport