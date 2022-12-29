Southwest Airlines: Bumpy Road Ahead

The recent historic cold weather event of December 2022 has led to tragic loss of life and significant business interruptions across many industries. The airline industry was met with almost unprecedented flight cancellations and delays. One bad standout in the airline sector is Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), which at one point had to cancel approximately 70% of its scheduled flights. What this means for the companys long-term prospects is uncertain at this point.





Southwest Airlines is the fourth-largest airline in North America with a fleet of 742 aircraft as of the third quarter of 2022. The company operates in 42 U.S. states and serves 121 destinations. The company was founded in 1967, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and currently has a market capitalization of $19 billion.

December weather

The winter storm that rolled across most of North America the week before Christmas created chaos at most airports as almost all airlines cancelled or delayed a large number of flights. Southwest cancellations were far greater than other airlines as the storm hit two of its major hubs in a big way, Chicago and Denver. The extreme weather conditions left crew members stranded and the company struggled to put a new schedule together. Also, the Federal Aviation Administration highly regulates when pilots can fly in order to control air traffic and avoid collisions, which makes scheduling even more complicated. Nearly 3,000 flights were cancelled the Monday after Christmas and so far, Southwest has canceled roughly 15,700 flights since the winter storms began disrupting air travel on Dec. 22.

The company has stated that the airline will cover reasonable travel costs for stranded travelers , which likely includes hotels, rental cars and rebooked flight charges. No word has emerged on what this may cost the company in terms of one-time charges. Further complications may arise from this debacle as the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it will investigate the company over the disproportionate and unacceptable situations in which Southwest flight cancellations accounted for almost three-fourths of nationwide flight cancellations this week.

Story continues

Some analysts are pointing out that the companys technology infrastructure is outdated with its old point-to-point system. However, Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson recently stated, Thats a leftover image from decades ago I dont think its true. Our scheduling system is the best in the world.

Financial review

Up until this fourth-quarter disaster, the company has been growing nicely and recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic disruptions. Third-quarter revenues increased 10.3% to $6.2 billion and operating revenues per available seat miles increased 10.6%. However, operating expenses increased 20.9% due to continued cost headwinds from operating at low productivity levels, inflationary cost pressures including fuel and accruals for expected future contractual wage rate increases. Net income declined 52% to $316 million.

The CEO of Southwest explained further:



"We are pleased to report solid third quarter 2022 profits and record third quarter operating revenues. Following record summer leisure travel demand, revenue trends remained strong in September 2022, bolstered by improving business travel trends post-Labor Day. Leisure and business demand remains strong, and we currently expect revenue trends to improve sequentially from third quarter to fourth quarter 2022, despite lower capacity.





However, that statement was made before the December weather issues, and fourth-quarter financial results will almost certainly not meet expectations. Cowen analyst Helane Becker expects the airline will take an earnings hit "in the hundreds of millions of dollars range" because of these issues.

The company has traditionally maintained a safe balance sheet in order to deal with the cyclical nature of the airline industry. Cash and investments totaled $13.6 billion and total debt was $8.7 billion.

Valuation

The airline industry typically has lumpy or inconsistent earnings due to economic cycles or extraordinary events like the Covid-19 pandemic or the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Pre-pandemic earnings per share in 2019 for the company was $4.27 and after reporting massive losses in 2020, EPS in 2021 recovered somewhat to $1.61. Ongoing recovery was expected again in 2022 before winter weather cancellation issues, with analysts calling for 2022 EPS of $2.31 and 2023 EPS of $3.24 as the company returns to normal operating results.

That puts the stock selling at 14 times this year's earnings estimates and 10 times 2023 estimates. The enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio is approximately 5.

The GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator isnt the best valuation tool for the airline industry due to uneven earnings growth, but using $3.24 as the EPS starting point and projecting a long-term growth rate of 4.0%, the stock appears to be undervalued at these levels.

The company recently reinstated its dividend after suspending it during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The current annualized rate is $0.72, which creates a dividend yield of 2.0%. The payout ratio is below 50% based on 2022 EPS estimates.

The company also said it plans to restore its share repurchase program at some point. Company management stated, Last but not least, and at the right time, we intend to resume share repurchases as part of our shareholder return equation as we have in the past. And all of these intentions assume that the travel demand environment remains steady and we continue producing consistent quarterly profits."

Guru trades

Gurus who have purchased Southwest Airlines stock recently include Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio). Gurus who have reduced or sold out of their positions include Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio).

Summary

Southwest is expected to increase its capacity in 2023, which means more aircraft and more flight routes. Barring any major recession or economic difficulties, earnings in 2023 may recover to pre-pandemic levels. However, the airline industry is always fraught with risks such as geopolitical conflict, terrorism, regulations, fuel spikes and passenger safety risks, so low valuation levels will likely remain the norm.

I believe Southwest will survive this December 2022 weather turmoil and come out stronger than before as processes and procedures will be improved. Thus, this may be a good entry point for long-term investors who are interested in the stock.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

