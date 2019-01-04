FILE - In this Dec. 9, 1998, file photo, Southwest Airlines President and CEO Herb Kelleher speaks at a news conference at MacArthur Airport in Islip, N.Y. Not many CEOs dress up as Elvis Presley, settle a business dispute with an arm-wrestling contest, or go on TV wearing a paper bag over their head. Southwest confirmed Kelleher died on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. He was 87. (AP Photo/Ed Betz, File) ORG XMIT: NYHK402 More

Southwest Airlines' co-founder Herb Kelleher, who died Thursday at age 87, will be remembered as "a pioneer, a maverick, and an innovator." He'll also be remembered for starring in some quirky vintage commercials for the airline.

One of the commercials from 1982 featuring Kelleher touts the company's "10-minute turnaround."

"Our planes pull into the jetways, board passengers and pull out again in 10 minutes or less," Kelleher says, before the cabin door closes without him. "The way we look at it, the quicker you're in the air, the quicker you get where you're going," he continues before realizing what's happened. "Kelleher here!" he says, knocking to no avail.

Another features Kelleher with a bag over his head, first identified as an "unknown flyer."

"Recently another airline suggested you might be embarrassed to fly Southwest Airlines. Well, if you're embarrassed to fly the airline with the most convenient schedules to the cities it serves, Southwest will give you this bag." He removes the bag before the close of the commercial.

"If on the other hand, Southwest is your kind of airline, we'll still give you this bag," he says.

Southwest announced its co-founder's death on social media Thursday evening.

Contributing: Dawn Gilbertson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher once starred in quirky commercials