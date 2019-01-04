Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher dies

FILE PHOTO: Southwest Airlines Chairman of the Board Herb Kelleher (R) testifies as American Airlines CEO Gerard Arpey listens during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Aviation hearing on the Wright amendment on Capitol Hill in Washington November 10, 2005. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Herb Kelleher, co-founder of Southwest Airlines Co, has died at age 87, the airline said https://www.southwestaircommunity.com/t5/Southwest-Stories/Farewell-to-Southwest-s-Founder/ba-p/84481 on Thursday.

Southwest Airlines started its operations in 1971 and Kelleher served as its executive chairman from March 1978 to May 2008.

He was chief executive officer of the Dallas-based company from September 1981 through June 2001.





(Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)