Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) ready to rally soon? Hedge funds were betting on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund bets advanced by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that LUV isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). LUV was in 45 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 44 hedge funds in our database with LUV positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most stock holders, hedge funds are seen as slow, old financial vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at the moment, We choose to focus on the top tier of this club, approximately 850 funds. These money managers preside over the lion's share of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by watching their best picks, Insider Monkey has identified many investment strategies that have historically exceeded the S&P 500 index.

With all of this in mind we're going to take a look at the new hedge fund action regarding Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Hedge fund activity in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 45 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 2% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards LUV over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.