Is Southwest Airlines considering a no-frills ticket? (Just don't call it basic economy)

Every time Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly is asked about basic economy tickets, those no-frills fares now offered by most of its competitors, he dismisses any notion that Southwest will add them to its ticket lineup.

"You're not going to see basic economy from Southwest,'' he said on the airline's earnings call in January. "That's not what we do.''

In early 2017, when American and United joined Delta in offering basic economy fares, Kelly said Southwest likes to keep things simple and that adding a new fare class with fewer frills would complicate things for travelers and weaken the brand. At Southwest, he said, "there is no second class.''

Despite Kelly's public stance, a recent e-mail survey the airline sent to travelers has prompted online speculation that Southwest is considering tinkering with its fare lineup and may introduce a ticket with some restrictions, even if it's not called basic economy and is less restrictive than its competitors' basic economy fares. (United, for example, doesn't allow basic economy passengers to bring a standard carry-on bag on board, even for a fee.)

The survey, sent to members of Southwest's customer advisory council, asked travelers about proposed names for four fare categories, according to a summary of the names posted on frequent flyer forum FlyerTalk.

The airline currently has three ticket types: Business Select, its priciest fare, which is refundable and comes with priority boarding and an alcoholic beverage; Anytime, a similarly pricey ticket that is also refundable but doesn't come with the Business Select extras; and Wanna Get Away, its lowest-priced ticket. There is a big price gap between the top two and Wanna Get Away.

All fare categories come with two free checked bags and no ticket change fee, though travelers do have to pay any difference between the fare they paid and the going fare when they change a ticket, a pricey proposition when done last minute.

Southwest Airlines currently has three fare types. Sample prices on a flight from Chicago to Phoenix in early December. More

The survey details were posted in late October by a FlyerTalk member who identified themselves as a member of the advisory council. The headline on the post: "What is WN (Southwest's industry code) doing to its fare structure?''

The unnamed member, who did not respond to USA TODAY's request to discuss or share the survey, said panel members were asked to vote on eight different combinations of fare names.

Among them:

Wanna Get the Most, Wanna Get More, Wanna Get Away + and Wanna Get Away.

Complete Freedom, Freedom, Wanna Get Away Plus, Wanna Get Away.

Freedom & More, Freedom, WGA Plus, WGA

Go Ultimate, Go Anytime, Wanna Flex, Wanna Get Away

Fellow FlyerTalk members were quick to weigh in, with most seeing bad news for travelers in the lowest category if Southwest is serious about four ticket types.

Several zeroed in on the proposed names Wanna Get Away Plus and WGA+, saying it suggests the new Wanna Get Away will effectively be Wanna Get Away minus, meaning the airline might take away a current benefit or two to differentiate between the two.

"My guess is a devaluation is in the works for their cheapest fare — maybe getting rid of free bags or (free ticket) changes?" one post said.

Said another: "Why would a company change the names of its products that customers are familiar with, and which have positive brand cachet...The only rational business reason is to mask a product change that otherwise would cause negative customer reaction. So yeah, watch out for more restrictions on whatever the new cheapest fare category is.''