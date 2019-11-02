Southwest Airlines flight attendant tells why she sued: 'This was not a joke'

For 21 years, Renee Steinaker has worked for Southwest Airlines, an airline beloved by loyal customers for its lighthearted atmosphere and humorous safety briefings.

But the Scottsdale-based flight attendant says what she saw on a captain's cockpit iPad on Feb. 27, 2017, was no joke, even as the airline and its pilots union characterize what she saw as a "poor attempt at humor."

“With my every being — every bit of myself — I knew this was wrong. And I could not let something like this go. I knew it was the right thing to do to report it. I thought I was safely able to report this and that it would be handled,” Steinaker told The Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network, in an interview at her home Friday morning.

Instead, Steinaker has sued the employer she says she loves, Southwest Airlines, and the pilots on the flight from Pittsburgh to Phoenix.

Flight attendant Renee Steinaker has sued Southwest Airlines, alleging retaliation. More

"It's unfortunate it got to the point of this because it should have been handled different in the beginning. It should have never gotten to this point," Steinaker said.

Southwest previously told the Arizona Republic that there was no camera in the bathroom and that the airline would vigorously defend the lawsuit.

What Steinaker says she saw

About 2½ hours into the flight, Steinaker alleges in her lawsuit, she was called to the cockpit to allow Capt. Terry Graham to use the restroom. Southwest Airlines policy requires two crew members in the cockpit at all times.

That’s when she noticed something strange on the company-issued iPad next to the captain’s seat.

“I noticed on his iPad there was a picture of him that I realized was moving, and I could hear it in conjunction with what I was seeing on the iPad of him in the forward lavatory,” Steinaker said.

Steinaker said she felt shock and disbelief. She took a photo of the iPad with her cellphone.

“I could not believe that this was happening. I felt disgusted and horrified about what I saw,” she said.

Steinaker said she then questioned First Officer Ryan Russell, who she described as looking panicked and stumbling over his words. She said he told her this was a security measure on all 737-800s and that there were cameras in all three bathrooms on board.

She did not believe him.

“I can’t believe that would be a security measure where people could be violated by being video recorded in a lavatory,” she said.

Steinaker and crew report the incident

Steinaker returned to the back of the plane, told the rest of the flight crew what happened and showed them the picture. For the remaining hours of the flight, she said, they were frightened about what Steinaker saw. When the plane landed, Steinaker said, the pilots immediately left the plane, in violation of company policy.

The lawsuit alleges that the two men left in such haste that Graham left behind a loaded gun in violation of FAA policy.

Steinaker said she and the rest of the crew reported the incident to the base manager and the Western regional manager. They asked her to identify the pilots in the employee lounge at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which she did.

“We stressed the urgency of the fact that this aircraft was about to take off and they had an hour ground time until leaving for Nashville,” Steinaker said.

She said she thought managers would contact law enforcement and stop the pilots from flying.

“With the picture I had brought forward and with my verbal statement for these allegations, I thought it had enough merit that this plane should not have been able to take off,” Steinaker said.

The lawsuit alleges that the two men still fly for Southwest Airlines. It also alleges that Steinaker and her husband, David, a 26-year veteran flight attendant with the airline, have faced harassment and retaliation for Renee reporting the incident.