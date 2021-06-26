Southwest Airlines flight leaves 4 people hospitalized after the plane encountered turbulence over Utah

The Southwest flight was approaching Salt Lake City, Utah. Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com

Four people were hospitalized after experiencing turbulence on a Southwest flight, 2KUTV reported.

Three flight attendants were among those injured.

Airline officials described the landing as "uneventful," according to the outlet.

Four people were taken to the hospital after experiencing turbulence on a Southwest Airlines flight into Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday.

According to 2KUTV, Southwest flight 1753 was approaching Salt Lake City, Utah, after departing from Chicago Midway International Airport around 2:30 p.m., when the incident occurred.

Upon landing, passengers were taken to Jordan Valley West Hospital in West Valley City, said Nancy Volmer, an airport spokesperson. Three were flight attendants among those tended to for minor injuries, airline officials said, according to the outlet.

Airline officials, however, reportedly described the turbulence encountered as "moderate."

"Southwest Flight 1753 n approach to Salt Lake City this Friday afternoon (after flying from Chicago Midway) experienced moderate turbulence. Fasten seat belt signage was illuminated when the aircraft encountered the turbulence," the airline told Insider in a statement. It also added that the landing was "uneventful."

This is not the first time Southwest Airlines has made headlines in recent months. Earlier in June, the airline grounded all of its flights in the contiguous US airspace due to an issue with its computer systems.

Then in May, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant reportedly lost two teeth after a passenger allegedly assaulted her, according to a letter that a flight-attendant union sent to the company's CEO, Gary Kelly.

A spokesperson told Insider in response to the May incident that the company is working with the FAA to improve safety measures for flight attendants and passengers.

