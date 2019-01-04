"Everyone has Herb stories": Remembering Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher

They call them Herb stories, wacky encounters with zany Herb Kelleher, the co-founder of Southwest Airlines, who died Thursday at age 87.

The countless times he lit up a cigarette in public places, "no smoking" signs be damned, including a packed Phoenix resort ballroom where he was receiving a leader of the year award in 2005.

The times he had to be tracked down by other Southwest executives after too many shots of Wild Turkey, his well-documented drink of choice.

The time he joked to a reporter that he loved the tufted buttons on his attorney's leather couch because "it gives me a big thrill.'' Or the time he wore a bag over his head in a commercial years ago after a rival suggested travelers should be embarrassed to fly no-frills Southwest.

Airline investor Bill Franke's favorite Herb story happened on a ranch in Wyoming. It was around 2000 and the two were attending an annual gathering of top industry honchos, bunking together for the first time. They were the unlikeliest of roommates, Mutt and Jeff as they came to call themselves.

Herb Kelleher, co-founder, Chairman Emeritus and former CEO of Southwest Airlines, in his Dallas office on June 10, 2011. More

Franke was the all-business CEO of America West Airlines, a longtime Southwest competitor. Kelleher offered to pick him up from the tiny airport in Saratoga, Wyoming, but didn't show. An airport manager told Franke that Kelleher had decided to go into town for a drink. Franke ended up paying the manager $75 to drive him to the ranch.

When he got to the room, Franke found cigarette butts and clothes strewn about. He declared an imaginary line of demarcation down the middle of the room.

"I said to him, 'Herb, lets just get something totally straight here: If I ever find anything of yours past the midline of the room, I'm throwing it in the fireplace.' He said, 'You wouldn't do that.' ''

It worked.

"In the 15 years we were roommates (at the conference), he kept everything on his side of the room, and he never smoked,'' Franke said.

He also didn't let his friend Franke forget the scolding. He called him Nanny Nurse from that point and razzed him late at night when Kelleher came back to the room after Franke was long asleep.

"He would gather up a lung full of smoke and lean over and blow the smoke on me,'' Franke said.

For all his hilarity, Kelleher was a shrewd businessman who came to every battle determined to win, Franke said.

"I referred to him as General Patton: He was hard-charging, get in the tank and go.''

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said he has a "gazillion'' Herb stories.

"Everyone has Herb stories,'' Parker said.

Rather than sharing a prank or joke Kelleher pulled on him, Parker said he will most remember two things about Kelleher.

First: His "phenomenal'' listening skills.

"He was the best listener I've ever met in my life,'' Parker said. "You tell people that and they're kind of surprised (because) he always talks so much.''

His attention was always focused on the conversation. It didn't matter who else was in the room or walked into the room, Parker said.

"He was intently listening,'' Parker said. "That was really helpful to me. What I realized is that's how he learned so much. And he really cared about what people had to say and their thoughts and where they came from. … I think that's how he go so well in touch with his people (at Southwest). That's how he got to know what was going on at his airline.''

Parker said the other thing that struck him about Kelleher was that he eschewed typical CEO speak when discussing Southwest's success. Rather than brag about Southwest's plentiful profits and strong stock market performance, he always focused on the airline's people.