Southwest Airlines mistakenly tells travelers they've earned a coveted companion pass

A group of Southwest Airlines customers woke up to great news on Friday: They'd earned the airline's coveted companion pass.

The pass is Southwest's biggest frequent flier perk, allowing free flights for a year for a designated companion. The qualifications are daunting: Rack up 100 one-way flights in a year or 110,000 Southwest frequent flyer points from flights and/or Southwest credit card purchases.

Travelers who were notified didn't reach those milestones. The notification wasn't a delayed April Fools' Day prank (Southwest is famous for them). It was sent in error, according to Southwest responses to travelers who posted about their new companion pass on Twitter.

The airline apologized and said officials in its Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program are reviewing the error.

Travelers are taking their "revoked'' status in stride.

"I got really excited but obviously this isn't real,'' one traveler said on Twitter. "Crying forever.''

We’re currently having our Rapid Rewards Team look into this, and we apologize for the disappointment, Emily. -Gabriel — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 5, 2019

Another teased Southwest about playing jokes on her.

We apologize as this notification email was sent in error. You may log into your Rapid Rewards account to review your current status. -Tevyn — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 5, 2019

Southwest has not said how many Rapid Rewards members received companion pass status in error.

