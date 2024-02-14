Southwest Airlines is offering $49 fares, but make sure to read the fine print

Southwest Airlines is selling tickets for as low as $49 one-way, but you have to book in the next week.

The terms of the deal say that seats and markets are limited, but the airline helpfully has a low fare finder to help you see what’s available on routes that might interest you.

To take advantage of the promotion, you have to book by Feb. 22 for travel between March 5 and May 29 (or May 22 for destinations in Hawaii, Puerto Rico or abroad). You’ll need to have a flexible schedule, though, because the deals are only available for flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Some blackout dates apply, and the full terms of the sale are available on Southwest’s fare finder page.

Deals are also available for bookings made with points, but you’ll still have to pay some fees in cash if that’s how you make your purchase.

Data from online booking platform Hopper shows that March, April and May are typically relatively slow months for airlines, so Southwest’s promotion may be an effort to fill seats that would otherwise go out empty.

Southwest’s low fares also include free checked bags and no fees for seat selection because the airline does not assign seats ahead of its flights.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Southwest Airlines is having a $49 fare sale