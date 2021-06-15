Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights canceled as issues continue Tuesday

Southwest Airlines continued to experience complications on Tuesday, with "intermittent performance issues" resulting in the proactive cancellation of about 500 flights.

The Tuesday cancellations followed technical issues Monday evening that grounded flights across the U.S.

A Tuesday statement from Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz said performance issues with its network connectivity resulted in a "brief pause" in flight activity, and the airline was in the process of resuming normal operations that afternoon.

"Our Teams are working quickly to minimize flight disruptions and Customer impact," Mainz said via email, adding that it's working to get affected passengers to their destinations "as quickly as possible."

We are in the process of resuming normal operations after a system issue this afternoon that created flight disruptions throughout our network. We know many Customers still require assistance and are working to address those concerns as quickly as possible. (1/2) — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

On Tuesday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Twitter that it had issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at Southwest Airlines' request while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. The ground stop has since been lifted.

The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. Please contact the airline for further details. pic.twitter.com/g5sJxDdiIC — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 15, 2021

Monday tech issues ground flights across the U.S.

The Dallas-based airline had reported that operations were back to normal following Monday's technical issues before hitting another snag with Tuesday's "system issue." Mainz said the company does not believe the two issues were related, but Southwest was "looking into it to make sure."

Southwest Airlines passengers were stuck for hours at airports across the country Monday because of technical issues.

Southwest spokesperson Dan Landson told USA TODAY Tuesday morning that Monday evening's technical issues stemmed from intermittent performance issues with its third-party weather data provider, which "prevented the transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate" its aircraft.

"While Southwest teams and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the safety of our crews and customers," Landson said.

As of 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday, flight-tracking website FlightAware.com showed that Southwest had 1,193 delays and more than 470 cancellations. On Monday, it had over 1,450 delays.

People began posting on social media on Monday evening that their flights were grounded, with some reporting that they were told it was due to issues with the electronic system used to monitor the weather.

Southwest Airlines flights grounded

At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Air Service Development Manager Alexandria "Lexie" Pierce confirmed at least six Southwest flights were canceled and every flight scheduled after 7 p.m. PDT was delayed.

Hollywood Burbank Airport in California tweeted around 7:30 p.m. that "Southwest Airlines has suspended all departures from Hollywood Burbank Airport due to nationwide network issues." The airport posted flights resumed there by 8:15 p.m.

Denver International Airport tweeted around 8:45 p.m. that "Southwest Airlines is experiencing computer issues which is resulting in flight departure and arrival delays."

People posted on social media that they were also stuck in Southwest Florida International Airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport and more.

Flights resume after delays

Passenger Patrick C. Miller posted that he was at Phoenix Sky Harbor and a pilot told the crowd the airline's server in Dallas, as well as its backup server, were unavailable. Miller told The Arizona Republic that, after being stuck for hours, he was back in the air before 9 p.m.

The scene at C concourse of PHX. Gate agent just said all computers are down. Not sure if that means even the gate agents and customer service reps. I’m in line to ask and find out. pic.twitter.com/iuHEgRE6yh — Patrick C Miller (@PatrickCMiller) June 15, 2021

"Most of the anxiety was coming from various forms of miscommunication and speculation vs. actual news from the source. I heard everything from total system outage, to hackers to Russians while I was listening to all of the other passengers," Miller said via Twitter DM.

"We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible," Southwest's Landson told USA TODAY. "We ask that Customers use Southwest.com to check flight status or consult a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent for assistance with travel needs."

