A Southwest Airlines passenger opened a galley door and jumped out of a plane while it was taxiing, authorities say

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 jet taxis to the gate. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

As a flight from Colorado Springs to Phoenix was taxiing, a man opened the rear galley door and jumped out.

The Southwest Airlines passenger then ran to an airport fire station and barricaded himself in a dorm room.

A 30-year-old suspect has been booked for two felony counts of trespass, police say.

While Southwest Airlines Flight 4236 was taxiing at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday morning, authorities say a passenger opened a rear galley door and jumped out of the plane.

The man "exited" the plane shortly after it arrived from Colorado Springs, Colorado, a Southwest Airlines spokesperson told Insider.

After he jumped, Capt. Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department told Insider that the man ran along the runway and into an airport fire station. He then locked himself in a dorm room.

"As soon as we asked him to unlock the door, he unlocked the door," Keller said. The man was then evaluated, treated for a leg injury, and transported to a hospital, he continued.

"There was great communication from Sky Harbor, and from Phoenix Police Department to the Phoenix Fire Department," Keller said. "Everybody was dedicated, talking the whole time, and in constant communication so that we were able to take care of the patient and safely get him to the hospital."

A Phoenix Police Department spokesperson told Insider that the sole suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Daniel Ramirez. He has been booked for two felony counts of trespass.

"Local authorities responded to the situation and shortly after the flight continued to its designated gate with all remaining Customers and Crew," a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said.

The plane reached the gate after a short delay, KPNX reported.

Insider reached out to Sky Harbor International Airport. A spokesperson did not provide a comment.

In June, a man was hospitalized after jumping out of a plane at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

A month later, Insider reported that an American Airlines passenger jumped from an emergency exit after a 30-minute delay in disembarking.

