Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
Southwest Airlines flight
Passengers on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 flight line up to exit the aircraft after arriving at Houston's Hobby airport March 20, 2021. Charlie Riedel/ AP

  • A TikTok video shows a woman arguing with a flight attendant about not complying with a mask-wearing mandate.

  • Passengers on the Southwest Airlines flight can be heard heckling and jeering at the passenger.

  • As the woman and her partner are escorted off the flight, those on the plane cheer and dance.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A TikTok video shows an entire plane clapping and cheering after a couple is escorted off a Southwest Airlines flight, Newsweek reported.

In the video shared by user Brendan Edler, a woman is seen arguing with a crew member.

@b_edler56

##karen

♬ original sound - Brendan Edler

The footage, which is filmed discreetly from three rows back, starts mid-argument.

The dispute revolves around a passenger who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols by not wearing a mask.

Read more: Inside Southwest Airlines' legendary culture - and how to get hired there

It should be noted that the woman is wearing a mask at the start of the clip.

The reaction of those on the plane, however, suggests this was not the case earlier on.

The woman, whose identity is unknown, is insistent that she did not break the rules. "I did comply," says the woman to the flight attendant. "You're saying I didn't comply and put my mask on when you ask asked me to?"

Shortly after, the woman accuses the flight attendant of not telling the truth. "You're a liar and you have to live with that," she is heard saying.

Those on the flight then begin to heckle the woman and start saying their farewells.

"Bye," shouts one person.

"Get off the plane," yells another.

"That's what happens when you don't say you're sorry," someone else can be heard saying.

The woman then stands up, shows her middle finger to those on the plane, and walks off with her traveling companion.

The remaining passengers appear jubilant, with one woman proceeding to dance.

Insider contacted Southwest for further context on the incident. The airline said that it does not have any further details on the situation but provided information on its mask-wearing policy.

"Federal law requires Southwest to ensure every person age two and over to wear a mask at all times throughout a flight, including during boarding and deplaning," a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said. "We communicate the face-covering mandate to all Customers at multiple touchpoints throughout the travel journey."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Disney World guest who was handcuffed for refusing a COVID-19 temperature check told sheriffs he had spent too much money at the resort to be arrested

    Kelly Sills claimed that he'd spent $15,000 and was a Disney stockholder after arrest for refusing to follow the resort's COVID-19 rules.

  • Canada's 3rd wave of COVID-19 is 'killing faster and younger' and fueled by new variants

    "The people filling the ICU right now are all in their 30s, 40s, and 50s," one emergency physician in Toronto said.

  • Dolly Parton made a subtle fashion statement to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund

    Dolly Parton has received both doses of Moderna's COVID-19 shot, which she helped fund with a $1 million donation she made in 2020.

  • California scrambles as maskless crowds flood vacation hotspots

    Tens of thousands flood Santa Monica Pier as authorities send mixed messages about coronavirus safety Crowds gather at Santa Monica Pier this week. Photograph: Al Seib/REX/Shutterstock Authorities across southern California are scrambling to contain large holiday crowds on beaches, boardwalks, and piers this weekend, anxious about a possible new surge in Covid-19 cases. But they face a restive public eager to party in the sun after more than a year of lockdowns, and appear to have few tools at their disposal to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing. Images of hundreds of largely maskless people crammed on to the Santa Monica pier or huddled around street performers on the Venice boardwalk over the past few days have raised concerns that spring break in the Golden state could spiral out of control, much as it has in Miami Beach, Florida, and trigger a superspreader event. While the region’s vaccine rollout has significantly ramped up in recent weeks – roughly 50% of adults in Los Angeles county have received at least one shot – local public health officials are warning that it is too soon for the public to let its guard down. LA’s public health director, Barbara Ferrer, warned people this week not to get “sloppy” by traveling and gathering with others. That messaging, however, has been muddled by a rapid reduction in pandemic restrictions and by political leaders eager to deliver good news and restart the economy. Some theme parks reopened their doors this week, and outdoor bars and bowling alleys will be allowed to operate in Los Angeles again on Monday. “Every metric we are following locally is headed in the right direction,” the LA mayor, Eric Garcetti, told reporters in an upbeat news briefing this week, in which he made only brief mention of the need to make spring break “a lower-key event this year”. Garcetti’s tone contrasted starkly with that of Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), who said she had a sense of “impending doom” amid the uptick in infections in parts of the country. Local officials in Santa Monica saw similar portents last weekend, when more than 100,000 people visited the city’s celebrated pier without restriction, and street vendors, who are not allowed on the pier, fired up grills on mobile carts, posing a considerable fire risk to the rickety wooden structure. “If a gas tank exploded on the pier, it would be an inferno and a disaster,” the city council member Phil Brock said. “I was there for 45 minutes on Saturday night and I didn’t see one policeman … It was supposed to be a weekend of maximum enforcement, but there was no enforcement.” Santa Monica city leaders are now planning to restrict numbers on the pier this weekend by closing off access to new arrivals at 7pm, three hours before closing. They are also planning to deploy half a dozen “health ambassadors” who will remind pier visitors to cover their faces and offer masks free of charge. City officials will not, however, go back to a system in place last summer when visitors could enter the pier only at a single access point, and numbers were strictly monitored by fire marshals. They are also reluctant to instruct police to hand out tickets for violating city rules on mask-wearing. Those measures are “not our preference”, the deputy city manager, Anuj Gupta, said. Police in other coastal communities popular with spring breakers – Venice, Manhattan Beach, and Hermosa Beach – have shown a similar reluctance to wade into crowds or break up beach parties, in part because there are few rules governing behavior in public open spaces and elected officials fear the political consequences of appearing heavy-handed. The beach crowds have, however, infuriated local residents whose children have been unable to return to school in person. Gupta, the Santa Monica official, said he had seen no evidence of people getting sick after visiting his city’s beaches. But he also acknowledged that if out-of-town visitors fell ill or infected others after returning home, there was no certain way to know about it. “It’s possible that a certain complacency has set in,” Gupta said. “But it’s also incumbent on folks coming to be aware, and in compliance, with health guidance.”

  • NC pastor: People are leaving church — because of churches

    The party line is to blame “this generation” for being less faithful, or “the media” for corrupting hearts or “the government” for taking prayer out of school.

  • Billie Eilish Says She's Been Hiding Her Blonde Hair for Months: 'It Took Six Weeks to Accomplish'

    Although Billie Eilish debuted her new light blonde hair earlier this month, she said she began the process of lightening her locks months earlier

  • COVID-19 vaccines may reduce transmission, experts say, but vaccinated Americans still need to wear masks in public. Here's why.

    Studies and real-world data suggest vaccinated people can’t easily spread the virus, but health experts say it’s too soon to doff the masks in public.

  • GMC just unveiled its $100,000 Hummer EV SUV with 830-horsepower that will hit streets in 2023

    The GMC Hummer EV pickup is getting an SUV sibling with supercar-like power and a six-figure price tag.

  • Bunnies on a Remote Wales Island Dig Up Numerous Prehistoric Artifacts: It's 'Exciting'

    The bunnies of Skokholm Island, which lies in the Celtic Sea just two miles off the coast of Pembrokeshire, are the lucky rabbits who dug up the treasures

  • A 'sugar baby' military veteran reveals what it's like to have 'sugar daddies' giving her cash, gifts, and free dinners

    Megan is one of 22,000 active duty and retired military personal on Seeking Arrangements, a website for sugar daddies to meet sugar babies.

  • Cincinnati places men's basketball coach John Brannen on leave after rash of transfers

    The school said it was investigating unspecified allegations after six players announced they would be transferring.

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater reservoir ...

  • TikTokers are obsessed with this $20 Amazon gadget that 'can fix anything'

    The little welder that could...save you big bucks.

  • Millennials to be offered single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine to ‘jab and go’

    A new single shot Covid-19 vaccine could be available by July and will be mainly used to target young millennials who might not want to wait for three months for a second dose. Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, said UK medical regulators are now formally assessing the safety of the Janssen vaccine, which is made by Johnson & Johnson. Ministers are hoping the Janssen jab can be deployed among the young adults born around turn of the century as a ‘jab and go’ offering. Anyone receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, seen as the workhorse of the Government’s vaccination roll-out, has to have two jabs, 12 weeks apart, before being fully inoculated. The hope is that the Janssen jab will be attractive to young people who will be desperate to start enjoying a summer by the time the vaccine roll-out reaches them. Government sources said the first Janssen jabs will be in people’s arms by July at the earliest, around the time the youngest adults will be receiving their first jabs. The UK Government has ordered 30 million doses of the Janssen jab which uses the same type of technology as AstraZeneca’s vaccine. One source said: “Where it will be useful is it could work really well for the younger cohort - the 18 to 29 year olds. One hit and you are done - and you are off to Ibiza.”

  • Rita Wilson explains why she and Tom Hanks haven’t gotten COVID-19 vaccine yet

    Wilson says she and her husband of more than 30 years "are in line" to get their dose.

  • ‘SNL’ Strikes Comedy Gold As Matt Gaetz’s Lap Dance Pleas Rejected By Lil Nas X & Pepe Le Pew In Cold Open

    “If you come anywhere near me, just remember I have hip-hop friends and country friends — two populations that are guaranteed to own guns,” a scandal-drenched and lap dance-promising Matt Gaetz was told on Saturday Night Live tonight in no uncertain terms by Lil Nas X in the cold open. In a season that has […]

  • Biden signed $10B in mortgage help for homeowners. How do you get money?

    Find out how you qualify, and why you may need to be patient.

  • Why Princess Margaret Sacrificed Love for 'Duty,' While Prince Harry Followed His Heart

    Princess Margaret and Prince Harry both faced friction in choosing their romantic partners, but they experienced completely different outcomes

  • University of Michigan governing board censures regent for calling female Democratic political leaders ‘witches’

    Ron Weiser, who also chairs the Michigan Republican Party, said he took ‘full responsibility’ for ‘poorly chosen words’ that also included the suggestion that the women were in for a ‘burning at the stake’ in 2022 elections.

  • Gynecologist reveals vaginal care items to avoid at all cost: 'Beware these seemingly benign products'

    Here are five types of vaginal care products you should sidestep, according to a gynecologist. The post Gynecologist reveals vaginal care products you should avoid at all cost appeared first on In The Know.