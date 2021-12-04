Southwest Airlines: Person jumps out of plane while taxiing at Sky Harbor airport

A Southwest plane taxis away from its gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving on Nov. 23, 2021, in Phoenix.

A person reportedly jumped out of a plane while it was taxiing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Saturday morning, according to a Southwest Airlines spokesperson.

Details on the person's condition and identity were not released.

Flight 4236 left Colorado Springs at 6:30 a.m. and landed in Phoenix just before 8:30 a.m., according to the airline's online flight tracker.

As the plane was taxiing to the gate, a customer left the aircraft through a rear galley door, Southwest Airlines spokesperson Dan Landson said.

The flight's captain stopped the plane and notified air traffic control. Local authorities responded to the scene and the plane continued to the gate with remaining customers and crew "shortly after," Landson said.

The airline said requests for further information should be directed to the airport, which earlier in the day had deferred all questions to the airline.

Neither the Phoenix Police Department nor the Phoenix Fire Department provided further details on the incident.

