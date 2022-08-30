Southwest Airlines Pilot Reprimands Passenger Who AirDropped Nudes On Board

Some people don’t know how to act on a plane, and a Southwest Airlines pilot vocalized his displeasure with an unknown passenger on board a flight to Cabo.

Not only was he annoyed, he threatened to turn the plane around and taxi back to the gate.

In a viral video posted on Tiktok, the pilot is heard saying: “so here’s the deal. If this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody is going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved and vacation is going to be ruined. So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures and let’s get you to Cabo!”

“Cyberflashing” is of course a violation, and this is not Southwest Airlines’ first experience with it.

Last June, a male passenger was booted off a flight bound for Denver. According to The Independent, “he decided to send a lewd photo to several devices around him.” When he was confronted about it by one of the cabin crew, he said he just having fun.

Some users found the incident on the Cabo-bound flight amusing and said so in their TikTok comments.

One said, “this feels like my mom turning around in the car to me and my twin sister ‘IF YOU 2 DON’T STOP I SWEAR TO GOD’.”

Another said, “Haha, major dad vibes!”

One offered a serious response: “This is why my AirDrop is contacts only.”

The AirDrop feature has caused pandemonium in other ways. A United Airlines flight was evacuated after a teen sent passengers photos of a toy gun. A photo of a plane crash was anonymously sent to “more than 150 passengers” on board a plane in Israel. The flight was postponed.