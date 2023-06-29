A man said he witnessed a 'scam' after airline passengers requested wheelchairs to presumably board a plane first. Southwest Airlines said it's 'unable to question' customers' disabilities.

The Twitter user @trendready received hundreds of responses to his tweet. Seth Herald/Getty Images

A Twitter user provoked debate about requesting wheelchairs at the gate after he called it a 'scam.'

Commenters discussed how legitimate these requests are — and if some use wheelchairs to board first.

"We're unable to question the validity of preboarding requests," Southwest Airlines said.

Southwest Airlines apologized to a man on Twitter after he accused a group of passengers sitting in wheelchairs at an airline gate of partaking in a "pre-boarding scam."

The Twitter user @trendready, who goes by Paul, alleged that passengers were using wheelchairs they didn't need to board the Southwest flight first and attached a photo of a row of passengers lined up to board.

"20 passengers boarding using a wheelchair and probably only 3 need one to deplane," Paul wrote in a tweet that has garnered more than 300 responses — including those from the airline itself.

"We're sorry for any disappointment, Paul," a customer service representative who identified themselves as Racquel responded from the Southwest account. "We work hard to maintain the integrity of the boarding process while providing appropriate accommodations for all who fly."

"Since many disabilities aren't visible, we're unable to question the validity of preboarding requests," the representative continued. "We appreciate your feedback and hope to create more pleasant memories next time."

Paul's tweet provoked a range of responses.

One user, who identified themself as a traveler with disabilities, said unnecessary wheelchair requests had caused them delays. "I actually have to wait sometimes up to 45 mins for them to get my wheelchair and have often missed my connection," the user @NeenaNizar said. "People who really need wheelchairs are impacted by those who don't."

Another user said Southwest should require travelers with wheelchairs who board first to be the last to deplane. "If they don't the airline should be able to give them a call and find out what gives," they wrote.

"This is the equivalent of people using handicap parking spaces when they don't have placards or license plates," another user said. "It's disgusting."

Paul tweeted that his first flight was canceled and that he was "out $140" on roundtrip-Uber fares to and from the airport. He said he encountered further evidence of the alleged scam the next day. "4 wheelchairs to board 6 to get off. 56% scammers," he wrote.

Two Southwest representatives responded, writing, "Our preboarding policy is in compliance with ACAA requirements and allows us to provide appropriate accommodations for all who fly with us. Nevertheless, we acknowledge your frustration, and we appreciate you sharing your perspective."

The ACAA, or Air Carrier Access Act, was passed in 1986 and "prohibits discrimination against persons with disabilities in commercial air transportation," according to the Department of Transportation website. The act says airlines cannot "require advance notice that a person with a disability is traveling."

Southwest Airlines and Paul didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

