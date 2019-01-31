Southwest Airlines is selling tickets for as low as $66 today

After what felt like potentially the longest collective month of all of our

After what felt like potentially the longest collective month of all of our lives, January is finally ending and surprise — it’s freezing everywhere!

What better way to celebrate the end of the first month of the new year than by booking a one-way ticket to anywhere in the country?

Thanks to Southwest Airlines, you can do just that for as low as $69.

Through the end of January 31, customers can purchase one-way tickets around the United States for dates beginning on February 19 through May 22.

International flights are also being offered through the sale for the travel window beginning on April 23 and ending on May 16.

Fares are for non-stop flights only and must be booked at least 21 days before traveling.

Spring (thankfully) will be here before we know it, so why not plan ahead?

Happy flying!

