Southwest Alaska man charged with murder in son's stabbing death

Sep. 27—A Lower Kalskag man faces murder charges in the fatal stabbing of his adult son on Friday.

Moses Levi, 56, told Alaska State Troopers during an interview that he had been cutting moose and drinking with his 32-year-old son Peter Levi when they took a break, according to an affidavit filed with criminal charges. Peter Levi threatened his father while they were on the porch, Moses Levi told investigators.

Moses Levi said he grabbed a knife because he was afraid of his son, but told troopers he did not intend to stab him, the affidavit said. After the stabbing, Moses Levi went to a church, which is where troopers located him, it said.

Moses Levi's wife reported the stabbing at the community clinic and a clinic employee went to the home and found Peter Levi dead, the affidavit said.

Moses Levi was arrested Friday on charges of first- and second-degree murder. He is being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

Lower Kalskag is a community of just under 300 people located about 26 miles west of Aniak on the Kuskokwim River.