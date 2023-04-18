Southwest ground flights due to 'internal' technical issue

(Reuters) -Southwest Airlines Co on Tuesday grounded all flights nationwide, citing an "internal technical" issue, causing chaos for many travelers.

The ground stop, however, has been lifted, the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said.

Shares of the airline fell 1.9% in morning trade on Tuesday.

Southwest and the FAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"We're aware of intermittent issues with our website and mobile app, but we're working hard in making sure our customers have full capabilities on our site," Southwest said in a reply to a customer on Twitter.

The Dallas-based carrier has come under fire ever since a staffing crisis due to bad weather during the Christmas holidays overwhelmed its crew scheduling software, disrupting travel plans for two million customers.

