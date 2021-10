Axios

Gov. Bill Lee's announcement that he would seek to review — and potentially change — public education funding rippled through Nashville over the weekend.The scope of the proposed revamp remains an open question. Lee said he would seek public input for 90 days.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The state's complicated Basic Education Program funding formula, which is used to determine how much money public schools re