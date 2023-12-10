Southwest Columbus shooting leaves man in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is hospitalized after a shooting in southwest Columbus Sunday night.

Dispatchers with Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3700 block of Briggs Road at approximately 5:07 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Dispatchers said there is no suspect in custody and officers are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

