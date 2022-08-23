Southwest Decatur: Neighbors skittish about Friday shooting

Aug. 23—A shootout involving occupants of two vehicles in a Southwest Decatur neighborhood Friday evening apparently injured one person and left residents of the normally quiet area in shock, with some saying they are starting to feel unsafe.

Hunter Caraway was inside his house preparing to leave for work when he heard gunshots near the 2300 block of Anderson Drive Southwest, just southeast of Julian Harris Elementary.

"I saw a tan (Ford) Expedition and a red Cadillac race down the road," Caraway said. "That Expedition turned down (Franklin Avenue Southwest) and the red Cadillac kept going straight."

Caraway said he has never witnessed a shooting or any serious crime on his street before Friday.

In a news release Monday, Decatur police said they responded at 5:25 p.m. Friday to a report of multiple gunshots and several individuals fighting in the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive Southwest, which border the Julian Harris park.

Police said after arriving they found numerous shell casings in the street in front of a residence. Investigators interviewed several witnesses and recovered a gun near the scene.

Sue Maske, another resident of Anderson Drive, was about to pay a visit to an ice cream vending truck stopped on her street when she heard gunshots.

"We heard about six really loud gunshots," Maske said. "I just saw a guy unload a gun into another car. It was about four houses down from us."

Maske said she then went into her house and called the police. She said she counted at least four police cars that showed up.

As police were en route to the scene, a juvenile arrived at Decatur Morgan Hospital's Parkway Campus with a single gunshot wound and was treated and released, according to the police news release.

Sherry Freeman was standing in her kitchen talking on the phone with her daughter when she heard at least eight rounds of gunshots outside her door. She said she went out to her front yard but the people involved in the shooting had already left.

Story continues

"From what I gathered talking with the police, there was a disturbance down by (Julian Harris Elementary) and it spilled over into our street," Freeman said.

Freeman said she and her family have lived on Anderson Drive for 25 years and have never witnessed a shooting or any violent crime.

"We've never had any problem at all," Freeman said. "It's really sad what our community is getting to. I don't feel as safe as I did when we first moved here."

Freeman said she usually lets her grandchildren play in her front yard, but after Friday's incident, she said she might have to reconsider.

One 90-year-old resident of Anderson Drive declined to talk publicly about the incident because he said he was scared of the perpetrators after police at the scene Friday told him the shell casings appeared to have come from an automatic rifle.

Maske said she has become more aware of crime in Southwest Decatur.

"Now that I think about it, crime is up in our neighborhood (with) car break-ins," Maske said. "Some neighbors talk about changes happening here. Not for the good."

— wesley.tomlinson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.