Southwest District Court Blotter

Jun. 1—The Southwest District Court system encompasses an eight county region, with myriad ongoing criminal cases. These are just a few of the highlights.

Bowman resident Codee S. Wickstrom, 31, is facing one class A felony charge of gross sexual imposition. According to Bowman County State's Attorney Andrew J. Q. Weiss, Wickstrom allegedly engaged in sexual contact with the victim on Apr. 19, and that the alleged contact was to a victim who was unaware of the sexual contact. He is scheduled to be arraigned for a June 8 preliminary hearing.

Dickinson resident Cordarius L. Hayes, 28, is facing class B and C felony charges of child endangerment, as well as misdemeanor charges of violation of a restraining order, possession of methamphetamine, and indecent exposure. Court documents state that on February 5, Hayes caused an infant child to ingest methamphetamine, leading to the child requiring emergency care at CHI St. Alexius Hospital. Additionally, Hayes is facing two class B felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance for selling 13 fentanyl pills to two individuals between Nov. 8-9, 2022. Hayes pleaded guilty in both felony cases during a pretrial conference on May 30, and a sentencing hearing is pending. He is currently in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond.

In the indecent exposure case, court documents allege that Hayes exposed himself to a corrections officer at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center while requesting to speak with the officer.

Savannah L. Fahlstrom, 35, is facing a class B felony charge of robbery with a firearm, dangerous weapon, or destructive device, as well as a misdemeanor charge of Menacing. According to court documents, on Feb. 14, Fahlstrom used a knife during a theft against a male victim in Stark County. A dispositional conference hearing for Fahlstrom is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 8.

Bryan A. Nicholas, 56, faces a class A felony charge promoting an obscene performance by a minor, and three class C felony charges: possession of certain materials prohibited, dissemination of obscene materials and surreptitious intrusion. Stark County court filings allege that during the months of March and April, Nicholas surreptitiously placed a recording device in a bathroom to secretly record a child getting in and out of the shower. Nicholas remains in custody on a $100,000 bond at the SWMCC, where he awaits a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 12.

Kerry Huezo, 39, was charged on Feb. 23 with two class A felonies: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine and methamphetamine), and a class C felony for possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine). Court documents allege that approximately 125 grams of cocaine and 65 grams of methamphetamine were found in Huezo's detached garage, along with scales, plastic baggies, a measuring spoon, razor blades and other items associated with the sale and use of illicit substances. On May 24, Huezo was arrested for violating the 24/7 drug patch program by testing positive for methamphetamine, fentanyl and THC. Huezo is tentatively scheduled for a jury trial on July 12 before Southwest District Judge Rhonda Ehlis.

David F. Farmer, 60, is facing a class AA felony charge of gross sexual imposition — sexual act by force. According to Stark County court documents, Farmer assaulted a female victim on May 12 after threatening her. Farmer is currently held at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center on a $50,000 bond, awaiting a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 12.

Mott resident Gary S. Wheeler, 40, is facing a class B felony charge of theft of property, as well as a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. Stark County court documents allege that Wheeler stole a Coachcraft camper trailer valued at over $10,000, but less than $50,000 in mid-March and damaged the trailer hitch. Wheeler is tentatively scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 5.

Robin M. Gleyre, 44, is facing a class A felony charge of theft of property. Court documents allege that Gleyre committed theft while working as the manager of a gas station and convenience store in Stark County between July 2020 and Nov. 2021. The unauthorized transfers made during that period resulted in an unlawful acquisition of over $50,000. Gleyre is tentatively scheduled for a jury trial on June 28 before Southwest District Judge William Herauf.

In Jan. 2021, Gleyre pleaded guilty to a class C felony theft of property in Morton County. According to court documents, she stole three bicycles valued at over $9,000 from 701 Cycle & Sport in Dickinson and subsequently pawned them in Mandan and Bismarck. For this crime, South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick sentenced her to 18 months of probation and a two-year suspended jail sentence.

Hamisi M. Mwinyi, 53, pleaded guilty in Dec. 2022 to two class AA felony charges of gross sexual imposition. According to court documents, Mwinyi engaged in sexual acts with a female juvenile under the age of 15 in July 2022. He is currently held at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond and is tentatively scheduled for a sentencing hearing on July 13 before Southwest District Judge Dann Greenwood.

Hebron resident Mitchell K. Reller, 32, is facing a class AA felony charge of gross sexual imposition. Court documents allege that between Dec. 2015 and Apr. 2016, Reller engaged in sexual activities with a female victim under the age of 15 at his apartment. In a separate case, Reller has been charged with a class C felony of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor of simple assault. According to court documents, in Dec. 2022, Reller struck and choked a male victim, obstructing air and blood flow to the victim's brain and lungs. Reller is currently in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center on a $30,000 bond and is tentatively scheduled for a jury trial on July 5 before Southwest District Judge Dann Greenwood in both cases.

Damon J. Treloar, 44, is facing charges in Billings County for a class A felony of theft of property and a class C felony of aggravated assault in two separate cases. Court documents allege that on June 22, 2022, Treloar stole a flatbed trailer with oilfield tools and equipment worth approximately $78,000 from K&R Well Services at a site about 35 miles north of Medora. The assault charge stems from an incident related to a separate case in which Treloar is alleged to have punched a male victim and knocked him unconscious for an extended period of time.