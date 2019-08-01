Southwest flight attendant crawls into plane's overhead bin in Nashville: 'Is this a dream'

A Southwest flight attendant recently crawled into a plane's overhead bin as passengers boarded the aircraft in Nashville, shocking some passengers and humoring others.

In a video posted to Twitter by Passenger Veronica Lloyd, the woman is shown smiling and lying down in the plane's baggage compartment on the aircraft headed to Atlanta.

“Is this a dream @SouthwestAir ?,” Lloyd wrote after posting the shot Monday. “I can’t get over how weird I find this. @SouthwestAir please get it together.”

“Imagine boarding a flight and not being able to put your luggage anywhere because the flight attendant is laying in the overhead bin.”

It was not immediately known how long the woman stayed in the bin or why she crawled into it, but other passengers also took to social media saying the move was likely all in jest.

“Aw guys don’t fire her just make sure she is in the overhead bin the right way so other luggage can fit,” one user wrote.

Another tweeted: “One of the reasons we love flying SWA is because of your fun-loving attendants."

Southwest released this statement to USA TODAY-Tennessee on Thursday:

"Southwest Employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humor and unique personalities. In this instance, one of our Flight Attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with Customers during boarding. Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest Crews always maintain Safety as their top priority."

